Sporting world reacts to Usain Bolt's farewell race at IAAF World Championships 2017

World's fastest man had a final race to forget.

16th IAAF World Athletics Championships London 2017 - Day Nine

It was an anticlimactic end to the career of one of the greatest athletes in the world as Usain Bolt pulled the curtains on his time at the very top yesterday. The Jamaican sprint legend pulled up injured in the middle of the Men's 4x100m relay and was unable to finish the race, not quite what his millions of fans had hoped for.

While it wasn't the script everyone had expected, Bolt's illustrious career will certainly not be judged by his final race. The sporting world came together to congratulate him on his tremendous career, and here are the best tweets.

Bolt probably one year too many. Sad to see him go down in his final race. Personally I think he has been amazing for the sport. #Respect — Michael Johnson (@MJGold) August 12, 2017

Prayers for Bolt. ???????? — IamTrayvonBromell (@TrayvonBromell) August 12, 2017

You're remembered for how you lived and not for how you died...Usain Bolt's legacy stays untouched. Legend. #Respect — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 13, 2017

Oh.. no. That's not the way to finish his career. Every one will remember what he achieved. @usainbolt well done! ???????????? — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) August 12, 2017

Might be crying for usain bolt right now :( — Madison Keys (@Madison_Keys) August 12, 2017

Sport can be uplifting and cruel, generous and mean. Because it is real, it tells the greatest stories. As it has with the great Usain Bolt — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 13, 2017

What a journey!



100m???????????????????????????? - world and Olympics

200m????????????????????????????????????????- world U18, U20 and Olympics



It's been an amazing 15 years.#IAAFworlds pic.twitter.com/hdbLU4AQfl — IAAF (@iaaforg) August 12, 2017