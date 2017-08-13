Sporting world reacts to Usain Bolt's farewell race at IAAF World Championships 2017
World's fastest man had a final race to forget.
It was an anticlimactic end to the career of one of the greatest athletes in the world as Usain Bolt pulled the curtains on his time at the very top yesterday. The Jamaican sprint legend pulled up injured in the middle of the Men's 4x100m relay and was unable to finish the race, not quite what his millions of fans had hoped for.
While it wasn't the script everyone had expected, Bolt's illustrious career will certainly not be judged by his final race. The sporting world came together to congratulate him on his tremendous career, and here are the best tweets.