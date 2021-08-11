Star-studded lineup to enthral at Eugene Diamond League

The athletics season resumes with the Eugene Diamond League, where some of the best in the business are scheduled to take part. The Eugene Diamond League will be held on August 21 and is eighth on the Diamond League circuit. The event will take place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

The field will be the perfect place to settle some Olympic scores with a whole host of rematches on the track.

The men’s 200m gold and silver medallists Andre De Grasse and Kenny Bednarek will go head-to-head again at Hayward Field, while Athing Mu, Keely Hodgkinson and Raevyn Rogers make up the Olympic podium in the women's 800m.

In the women's 5,000m, reigning Diamond League champion and Tokyo Olympics 2021 gold medallist Sifan Hassan will be up against silver and bronze medallists Hellen Obiri and Gudaf Tsegay.

All three 5,000m Tokyo Olympics 2021 medallists - Joshua Cheptegei, Moh Ahmed and Paul Chelimo - will be in action in a star-studded men's two-mile race.

In the men's shot put, USA's Ryan Crouser will be hoping to add a first career Diamond Trophy to his shiny new Olympic gold medal in the remaining months of the season. He will take on fellow medallists Joe Kovacs and Tom Walsh.

Faith Kipyegon and Laura Muir among star attractions at Eugene Diamond League

Faith Kipyegon in action at the Tokyo Olympics 2021

Tokyo Olympic gold and bronze medallists Pedro Pablo Pichardo and Hugues Zango will reprise their men's triple jump battle on the Diamond League stage. There could also be a rematch between Olympic and Diamond League champion Mariya Lasitskene and bronze medallist Yaroslava Mahuchikh in the women's triple jump.

There will be no need for introductions when Faith Kipyegon and Laura Muir line up for the women’s 1,500m race at the Eugene Diamond League.

The pair’s 14th and most recent meeting came at the Tokyo Olympics 2021, when Kipyegon led Muir to the top two medals in the 1,500m event.

There will be 20 events in the Eugene Diamond League with eight for men and 12 for women.

