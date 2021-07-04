Stockholm Diamond League 2021: Live results, TV listing and live streaming details

The Stockholm Diamond League (on July 4) will attract some of the best athletes in business as they look to hone their skills ahead of the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Headlining the Stockholm Diamond League will be Armand Duplantis, one of the biggest Swedish athletes along with Valerie Adams and Ronnie Baker who will hope to step up to the party when it matters.

In the recently concluded Oslo Diamond League meet, Armand Duplantis looked all set to break his own world record of 6.19m but fell just short of the mark. With the form he is in, Duplantis is not just the favorite at the Stockholm Diamond League but also for the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The Stockholm Diamond League commences with the women’s pole vault event and ends with the men’s 1500m race.

Valerie Adams of New Zealand makes a return to the Diamond League circuit after a couple of years. The New Zealand shot putter will be up against Aliona Dubitskaya, Chase Ealy and Auriol Dongmo.

Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen has hogged the headlines and is the man to beat in track and field. Clocking 3:30.48 in the Doha Diamond League earlier this year, Jakon Ingebrigsten will be gunning to better his timing this time.

Live results, TV listings and when and where to watch Stockholm Diamond League

The live stream of the Stockholm Diamond League will be on the official YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/c/diamondleague/videos)

The live results, as per events, will also be updated on the official Diamond League page: https://stockholm.diamondleague.com/program-resultat-stockholm/

The results will also be updated on social media with Facebook ((https://www.facebook.com/DiamondLeague/) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/diamond_league) carrying regular updates.

The Stockholm Diamond League will also be broadcast on a number of broadcasters across countries and continents.

