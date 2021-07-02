Stockholm Diamond League 2021: When and where to watch, event timings, start lists, and live streaming details

After a glittering night in Oslo, dotted with records, it is now time for the Stockholm Diamond League meet to be held on July 4.

The Stockholm Diamond League, like its predecessors, promises to be a humdinger with some of the best in the business vying for top honors. The fact that the Tokyo Olympics 2020 is less than three weeks away also adds to the sheen of the Diamond League, with athletes using it as a platform for real-time practice and last-minute technical adjustments.

The Stockholm Diamond League will see some of the best track and field women athletes participating. In the 200 meters, reigning world champion Dina Asher-Smith will be hoping to set the tracks on fire.

In 400-meter hurdles, reigning Olympic champion Dalilah Mohammad, two-time world champion Zuzana Hejnova and former European champion Lea Sprunger will ignite the proceedings.

High jumpers Erika Kinsey and Sofie Skoog will have tough competition from 2015 world champion Mariya Lasitskene and junior world record holder Yaroslava Mahuchikh, who jumped 2.06 meters indoors this year.

In the men’s field, arguably one of the most-watched names would be Juan Miguel Echevarría. The last time the long jumper competed in Stockholm, he jumped so far that the organizers had to extend the sand pit. His astonishing jump of 8.83m in 2018 is still a record.

Juan Miguel Echevarría will take on world champion Tajay Gayle and Swedish favorite Thobias Montler, who enthralled the home crowd last year.

The men’s 100m is one to watch out for. Ronnie Baker, the second-fastest man in the US Olympic trials (9.85), and fellow Americans Isiah Young and Marvin Bracy, both of whom have a sub-10 second time, will be gunning to blaze the tracks.

In 400m, 2012 London Olympics champion Kirani James will face tough competition from Isaac Makwala, Vernon Norwood and Wilbert London. Kenya's Ferguson Cheruiyot Rotich and Sweden's Andreas Kramer, meanwhile, headline the men's 800m.

Finland’s Elmo Lakka, who has a Nordic record with 13.31s in 100m hurdles, will be up against Ronald Levy of Jamaica and Andrew Pozzi of Great Britain.

However, one of the biggest draws in the Stockholm Diamond League will be home favorite pole vaulter and world record holder Armand Duplantis. He will be challenged by Renaud Lavillenie, former world record holder Piotr Lisek, and KC Lightfoot, the latest American vaulter to leap more than 6 m this year.

"I really wasn’t sure what to expect tonight so to get such a huge PB I am really happy. I only flew here two days ago after three big races at the US trials and the big disappointment of not making the team."@fastk8 on her 800m victory.#OsloDL

📷 Wanda #DiamondLeague pic.twitter.com/4tETZdCT4M — Wanda Diamond League (@Diamond_League) July 1, 2021

When and where to watch Stockholm Diamond League 2021

The live stream of the Stockholm Diamond League will be on the official Diamond League channel and on various broadcasters across the world.

Fans can login on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6PZm2HZT3uOL1Z9F203K4g) while social media accounts on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/DiamondLeague/) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/diamond_league) will have live streams and regular updates.

In Sweden, the Stockholm Diamond League will be broadcast live on one of the largest broadcasters, SVT (https://www.svtplay.se/friidrott-diamond-league).

Fans in Canada can watch it on CBC TV (https://www.cbc.ca/player/news/live) while fans in Norway can view it on NRK (https://tv.nrk.no/se?v=MSPO34051120).

NBC Sports (https://www.nbcsports.com/live) will have a live telecast of the Stockholm Diamond League for all fans in the US.

Event timings of Stockholm Diamond League 2021

The Stockholm Diamond League commences with the women’s pole vault event and ends with the men’s 1500m race.

The events at the Stockholm Diamond League are:

Men: 100m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, 400mH, pole vault, discus throw

Women: 200m, 800m, 3000m steeplechase, 400mH, high jump, long jump, shot put

Event timings

(All timings are local time)

14:00 Women Pole Vault

14:45 Men 110m Hurdles

14:54 Men 800m

15:00 Men Long Jump

15:05 Women 1500m

15:13 Women High Jump

15:18 Men 100m

15:25 Women Shot Put

15:27 Men 3000m Steeplechase

15:31 Men Pole Vault

15:47 Women 100m

16:03 Women 400m Hurdles

16:15 Men 400m

16:22 Women 800 meters

16:28 Women Long Jump

16:35 Men 100m

16:45 Men Discus Throw

16:48 Men 800m

16:57 Women 3000m Steeplechase

17:20 Men 400m Hurdles

17:37 Women 200m

17:50 Men 1500m

Tickets for Stockholm Diamond League

With large parts of Sweden unlocking from the COVID-19 restrictions and the Swedish government allowing relaxations, 3,000 tickets will be sold and fans can enjoy the action from the stadium.

The Stockholm Diamond League is the first international event in Sweden to allow spectators.

Tickets can be brought from the Diamond League's official website.

