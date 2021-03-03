Summer Olympics: Caster Semenya tops list of most successful female 800m runners

The 800m is one of the middle distance race events in the multi-disciplined athletics program at the Summer Olympics. While the men's 800m event has been part of the multi-sport event since 1896, the women's 800m event was introduced in 1928.

With the Tokyo Olympics fast approaching, let's look at the most successful female 800m runners at the Summer Olympics.

(Note: Ranking is based on gold medal count. If athletes have equal number of gold medals, the number of silver medals followed by bronze medals has been used as the deciding factor for the rankings)

(* - Total Medals won here refers to total medals won by the respective athlete only in the individual 800m Olympic event)

#4 - Maria Mutola (Mozambique)

Total Medals Won*: 2 (G - 1, S - 0, B - 1)

1996: Bronze, 2000: Gold

Maria Mutola celebrates her Gold medal win in the Women's 800m final at the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games

Maria Mutola won bronze at the 1996 Summer Olympics, clocking a time of 1min 58.71sec.

Four years later, she created history by winning the gold medal with a timing of 1:56.15. That marked Mozambique’s first ever gold at the Summer Olympics.

Mutola also reached the finals of the 800m at the 1992, 2004 and 2008 Games although she was not able to win a medal in those.

Post retirement, Mutola took on the role as coach of Caster Semenya during the 2012 Summer Olympics.

#3 - Kelly Holmes (Great Britain)

Total Medals Won: 2 (G - 1, S - 0, B - 1)

2000: Bronze, 2004: Gold

Kelly Holmes celebrates after she wins gold in the women's 800 metre final during the Athens 2004 Summer Olympic Games

Kelly Holmes won the 800m bronze medal at the 2000 Summer Olympics, clocking a time of 1:56.80

At the age of 34, the British woman also went on to win the gold medal at the 2004 Summer Games with a timing of 1:56.38 in a photo-finish by five hundredths of a second.

Dame Kelly Holmes is the first woman of Great Britain to win two gold medals at one #Olympics. 🇬🇧🥇🥇

It doesn't stop there, she's also the third woman in history to achieve the 800m and 1500m double at one Games. @damekellyholmes @TeamGB pic.twitter.com/Y8qKBNmTyg — Olympics (@Olympics) January 21, 2021

Holmes then went on to win gold in Athens in the 1,500m event. With that, she became the oldest female athlete to win either the 800m or the 1,500m.

#2 - Pamela Jelimo (Kenya)

Total Medals Won: 2 (G - 1, S - 0, B - 1)

2008: Gold, 2012: Bronze

Pamela Jelimo at the London 2012 Olympic Games

Pamela Jelimo won gold at the 2008 Summer Olympics, clocking a time of 1:54.87.

Four years later, the Kenyan picked up a bronze medal at the 2012 London Games with a timing of 1:57.59.

#1 - Caster Semenya (South Africa)

Total Medals Won: 2 (G - 2, S - 0, B - 0)

2012: Gold, 2016: Gold

Caster Semenya at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games

Caster Semenya won gold at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, clocking a time of 1:57.23.

At the 2016 Rio Games, the South African won a second gold with a timing of 1:55.28.

Semenya is currently embroiled in a legal battle as she hopes to defend her title at the Tokyo Olympics.

Due to changes made in regulations, Semenya will need to undergo medical treatment to lower her naturally high testosterone levels if she wants to continue competing in women's sports.

The South African has taken her fight to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) and it remains to be seen what the outcome of her legal battle will be.

This fight is not just about me, it's about taking a stand and fighting for dignity, equality and the human rights of women in sport. All we ask is to be able to run free as the strong and fearless women we are!! Thank you to all of those who have stood behind me✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/0PdBiujH8b — Caster Semenya (@caster800m) February 25, 2021

(With inputs from the official Olympic website)

