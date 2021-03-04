Jan Zelezny tops list of most successful male javelin throwers in Summer Olympics

The javelin throw is one of the track and field events in the multi-disciplined athletics program at the Summer Olympics.

While the men's javelin throw has been a part of the Summer Olympics since 1908, the women's javelin throw event was introduced in 1932.

With the Tokyo Olympics fast approaching, let's take a look at the most successful male javelin throwers at the Summer Olympics.

(Note: Ranking is based on the gold medal count. If athletes have the same number of gold medals, the number of silver medals followed by bronze medals has been used as the deciding factors for the rankings)

(* - Total Medals won here refers to medals won by the respective athlete only in the javelin throw event)

#3 - Janis Lusis (USSR)

Total Medals Won*: 3 (G-1, S-1, B-1)

1964: Bronze, 1968: Gold, 1972: Silver

Soviet athlete Janis Lusis in 1966

Janis Lusis won the bronze medal at the 1964 Summer Olympics with a throw of 80.57m.

The Soviet athlete improved on his performance to take the gold at the next Olympic Games with a throw of 90.10m.

Lusis picked up his third javelin medal, a silver, at the 1972 Summer Olympics with a throw of 90.46m.

#2 - Eric Lemming (Sweden)

Total Medals Won: 2 (G-2, S-0, B-0)

1908: Gold, 1912: Gold

: Eric Lemming at the 1908 London Olympics

Eric Lemming is one of three athletes tied at No. 2 on this list, with each of them having won two gold medals in this event.

Lemming won the javelin gold at the 1908 Summer Olympics with a throw of 54.83m.

At the 1908 Games, a freestyle version of the javelin throw was also held. The Swede pocketed the gold in that as well. (This has not been considered in the count for this tally.)

At the 1912 Games, Leming picked up his second gold medal in javelin throw with an effort of 60.64m.

#2 - Jonni Myyra (Finland)

Total Medals Won: 2 (G-2, S-0, B-0)

1920: Gold, 1924: Gold

Jonni Myyra won the gold medal at the 1920 Summer Olympics with a throw of 65.78m.

The Finn stood on the top podium at the next Olympic Games as well, with a throw of 62.96m.

#2 - Andreas Thorkildsen (Norway)

Total Medals Won: 2 (G-2, S-0, B-0)

2004: Gold, 2008: Gold

Andreas Thorkildsen

Andreas Thorkildsen won the gold medal at the 2004 Summer Olympics with a throw of 86.50m.

At the Beijing Olympics, the Norwegian picked up his second gold medal with an effort of 90.57m.

#1 - Jan Zelezny (Czech Republic)

Total Medals Won: 4 (G-3, S-1, B-0)

1988: Silver, 1992: Gold, 1996: Gold, 2000: Gold

Czech javelin thrower Jan Zelezny

Jan Zelezny won his first medal - a silver - at the 1988 Summer Olympics with a throw of 84.12m.

Zelezny followed that up by winning the javelin gold at the next three Olympic Games with throws of 89.66m, 88.16m and 90.17m respectively.

#OnThisDay in 2000, Jan Zelezny won his third Olympic javelin title, throwing 90.17m in Sydney. pic.twitter.com/Ut0ELo6st1 — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) September 23, 2014

The Czech is the only javelin thrower to have won 3 gold medals and a total of 4 medals in the history of the Summer Olympics.

Zelezny also holds the world outdoor record for men's javelin throw. His throw of 98.48m set in 1996 remains unbeaten to this date.

(With inputs from the Official Olympic website)

Notable mention -

Germany's Thomas Rohler won the gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics with a throw of 90.30m. Rohler has his eyes set on a second gold medal in Tokyo and had been working hard towards that goal throughout last year.