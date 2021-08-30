Sundar Singh Gurjar: 5 things you need to know about India's bronze medal winner at the F46 javelin throw event

Sundar Singh Gurjar added to India's medal tally at the Paralympics with a stunning bronze medal in javelin throw. The 25-year-old started off with a 62.26-meter throw. However, as the competition progressed he slipped down to fourth place, as Sri Lankan Dinesh Mudiyansleage and fellow compatriot Devendra Jhajharia locked themselves in the top two positions.

Determined to get to the podium, the Indian pulled off his best throw of 64.01 meters to get to the bronze medal position. With still a lot left to achieve in his career, the Indian will look to better the bronze next time and focus on reaching greater heights in future competitions.

#5 Sundar Singh Gurjar's unfortunate accident that changed his life

Sundar Singh Gurjar hails from a family with a rich sporting background. He used to train in shot put as a youngster but later switched to javelin throw on the advice of his coach. That move paid off for him, as he started doing quite well as a thrower.

However, an accident at his friend's place changed Sundar's life. He was helping out his friend's family to move heavy metal sheets. A horrific accident befell him when a few sheets fell on him, resulting in the loss of his left hand.

#4 Sundar Singh Gurjar got disqualified from the Rio Paralympics

Ever since his entry into para-sports, Sundar has been brilliant. He quickly rose to fame and also qualified for the Rio Paralympics. However, an unfortunate incident meant that he would not be allowed to compete there.

Sundar reached 52 seconds late to the call time, which resulted in the organizing committee disqualifying him from the competition. This came as a huge disappointment for the Indian, as he was touted as the favorite to bring silverware to the country.

#3 How many medals has Sundar Singh Gurjar won in his career?

Sundar Singh Gurjar has competed in several sports throughout his career. After starting off as a shot putter, he later switched to javelin. His first major piece of silverware came at the World Championships in 2017. The Indian participated in shot put, discus and javelin throw events. He gave an excellent performance in all three events but came back home as the World Champion in javelin throw.

The Indian competed at the 2018 Asian Para Games next. This time it was a double delight for him, as he rose to win silver and a bronze in the discus and javelin events respectively. However, without a doubt, Sundar's favorite medal will definitely be the Paralympic bronze medal he won today.

#2 Sundar Singh Gurjar did not stop his practice during the lockdown

While the whole country was in lockdown, Sundar Singh made it a point to continue his hustle to win a medal. The youngster took special permissions from Rajasthan's Sports Minister, Ashok Chandna, to train during the lockdown. Looking back at it now, the move has paid off well as he returns home with a bronze medal that was missing from his stacked resume.

#1 Awards conferred upon Sundar Singh Gurjar

Here are the top honors given to Sundar Singh in India

Nominated for the Arjuna award - 2019

Differently Abled Athlete of the Year by ESPN India - 2017

Sportsman of the National Championships in Gurgaon - 2016

