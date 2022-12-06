Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Katie Nageotte and Anna Hall win 2022 USATF Wing Awards

A lot of exciting news has come out of the USATF Night of Legends award ceremony, including legendary athlete Allyson Felix being awarded the Legacy award for her achievements on and off the track.

The USATF also announced the winners of the Wing Awards, which are presented to athletes who have had stellar performances on the track or the field.

Winners of the Wing Awards

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone won the Wing Award for the best World Championships Track Performer. The award comes on the back of her stunning performance at the 2022 World Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Sydney shattered her own world record (that she set twenty-seven days prior) at the 400-meter hurdles, stopping the clock at 50.68! Her run at the track was a sight to behold and had everyone in the arena on their feet. In Oregon, she also won gold in the 4×400 meter relay by anchoring team USA with a 47.9 split.

World Athletics Awards 2022 (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

Katie Nageotte won her first World Championships outdoor title in Eugene earlier this year. The American pole vaulter did so by defeating her teammate Sandi Morris. Nageotte cleared the 4.85 (15 ft 11 in)-meter mark on her first attempt, after which Morris cleared it on her second attempt.

Both athletes failed to clear the 4.90-meter mark and Nageotte won her gold. For this performance, she was awarded the Wing Award for the best field performer.

Nageotte at the World Athletics Championships Oregon (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

21-year-old Anna Hall is undoubtedly a future American track and field superstar. She showcased her potential this year by dominating the heptathlon and winning the NCAA Division-1 title with a whopping 6385 points.

She also won silver in the 400-meter hurdles. The young athlete won another title at the NCAA D-1 Indoor Championships by once again dominating the Pentathlon with 4586 points.

Representing the United States in Eugene, Oregon, Hall bagged a bronze medal in the heptathlon. Hall was awarded the Wing Award for Breakthrough Performer of the Year for these achievements.

Anna Hall at the World Athletics Championships 2022 (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images for World Athletics)

Sydney MaLaughlin-Levrone's career

Sydney trains under the guidance of legendary coach Bob Kersee, who is well-known for coaching his wife, the iconic Jackie Joyner-Kersee to success. Kersee is known for coaching the likes of Allyson Felix, Dawn Harper, Andre Phillips, and Shawn Crawford and is known for working with lightning fast athletes.

Sydney currently owns the 400-meter relay although she does compete in other events on the track. She won gold leaping over the hurdles at the 2019 Diamond League, the 2022 World Championships, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and silver at the 2019 World Championships.

Competing with the US women's relay team, she bagged the gold medal in the 4x400 meter relay at the Tokyo Olympics, the 2019 and 2022 World Championships.

Sydney breaks the record at the World Athletics Championships 2022 (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The future looks bright for the young American hurdler and she currently has her eyes set on the 2024 Paris Olympics. With a mixture of blistering pace, tremendous athletic ability, and unbelievable talent, it is certain thMcLaughlin-Leveronein-Levrone will go on to dominate the 200-meter hurdles in the future.

