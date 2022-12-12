“This award, named after one of my heroes…” – Allyson Felix on winning the 2022 Muhammad Ali Legacy Award

Allyson Felix has been touted as one of America's greatest track stars. She has decorated her career with many gold medals and titles at various events during her time in the sport.

Felix has broken many records, and was an absolute force to be reckoned with on the race track. Off-track, she is recognized for her work with the Obama administration as an advisor on the Council on Fitness, Sports, and Nutrition, where she advocated for healthy meals and youth fitness. She is well known for her advocacy for the provision of better protection for female athletes, especially during and after pregnancy.

Felix at the 2022 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson Of The Year Awards

Felix has a remarkable collection of medals for her track performance. This month saw Allyson win Sports Illustrated's Muhammad Ali Legacy Award winner. The award celebrates an athlete whose career has immeasurably influenced the sport, and whose work has had a lasting impact in the realm of sports. During her speech, she recognized the great Muhammad Ali as one of her heroes:

"Throughout my career, I've won medals, and I'm really proud of those medals, but this award, named after one of my heroes, Muhammad Ali, stands for something so much bigger."

Ali at the Allstate Sugar Bowl - Louisville v Florida 2013

Muhammad Ali is recognized as one of, if not the greatest names in the whole of sports. Clips of his boxing skills, his fiery speeches, and his wisdom, still circulate globally to this day. With his work in enriching the lives of children, his legacy outside the ring will live on forever. Allyson followed in the footsteps of her hero and is making a huge difference today.

"I believe we can all be courageous and create change, no matter who we are or where we come from."

Felix's work

"At the beginning of my Olympic career, I raced for medals, but I didn't know why. I didn't know my 'Why' until I was pregnant with my daughter Cameron ... I hid my pregnancy from Nike. We were in the middle of a contract renogotiation and I was afraid that when I disclose my pregnancy [the contract] would go away."

In 2018, Allyson's life and her pregnancy were both threatened as she was diagnosed with pre-eclampsia. Due to this, she had to deliver her daughter via C-section two months early. This event turned her from a phenomenal track star into a phenomenal activist.

To secure her livelihood, Felix asked Nike for a protective contract that they declined. They later came around and offered her a 12-month protective contract, but Felix declined, saying she would only accept it if Nike promises to protect all their female athletes experiencing maternity.

"They were happy to provide me the protection, but it was only me. They were not ready to set the precedent at that time."

Felix and her daughter at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22

Allyson talked about how her brother (and manager) inspired her to use her platform to be an activist:

"My brother Wes, who is my manager and business partner ... told me 'you can use your voice, even if it shakes'. I held on to that and that's what I did. I used my voice and I asked for change"

Thanks to Felix, Nike went on to provide maternity protection for all their female athletes. They set a precedent, and other major sports brands soon followed.

There is perhaps no greater advocate for women in sports than the great Allyson Felix.

