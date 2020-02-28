Tokyo-bound Indian athletes participate in a cross-cultural sensitivity workshop conducted by the Sports Ministry

Kiren Rijuju inaugurated the cultural sensitivity workshop on Thursday.

What’s the story?

The Sports Ministry of India on Thursday conducted a workshop to impart knowledge, awareness, and acceptance of the Japanese culture to the Tokyo-bound Indian athletes and officials. The Sports Authority of India (SAI), in association with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), organized the workshop.

In case you did not know

The Japanese cultural norms are very different from the rest of the world. The people of Japan adhere to strict, stylistic forms of etiquette. The country is to host the 2020 Olympic Games in the capital Tokyo, from July 24 to August 9.

Heart of the matter

The Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju inducted the workshop named ‘Omotenashi’. Several prominent athletes attended the workshop such as shooters Manu Bhaker, Sanjeev Rajput, Deepak Kumar, wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, and para- Olympic athletes Sandeep Chaudhary and Yogesh Kathuniya, among others.

The workshop was held primarily to make the Indian athletes familiar with Japanese culture, tradition, manners, lifestyle, and food. The athletes were taught some of the incredibly unique Japanese traditions and etiquettes such as bowing when greeting, taking off shoes before entering someone’s home, appropriately using chopsticks for eating, wearing kimono the right way, to be courteous while traveling in the subway and so on.

The IAO Secretary General Rajiv Mehta was present at the workshop along with a Japanese contingent comprising Prof. Hisashi Sanada, Chairman, Tsukuba International Academy for Sports Studies and Izumi Egami, a lecturer and a former air-hostess.

Talking about the significance of the seminar, Rijiju told the Times of India, "Japanese culture and etiquette is very elaborate. You (athletes) are representing India as its ambassador. So, this cultural sensitivity activity is very important for you. "We along with the IOA and SAI will provide the best support to the athletes. The philosophy of India has taken full shape in Japan. And we want to transcend our deep spiritual connection to the arena of sports as well."

What’s next?

The Indian athletes having gained familiarity over the Japanese way of life, must not face any problem adjusting in Japan. The support rendered to them will go a long way in helping them have a comfortable stay in Japan so that they can perform to their best and win medals for the country in the upcoming Tokyo Extravaganza.