How much will India's champions get as prize money compared to USA, Russia and other countries medal winners at Tokyo Olympics 2020?

As the Tokyo Olympics draws closer, fans are curious to know how much money the Indian athletes will win if they earn a medal in the Summer Games. The prize money given to them has significantly increased over the years. Compared to the majority of countries, India offers the highest reward to Olympic medalists.

In this article, we will explore how much money other countries give their Olympic medalists compared to India.

Prize money for athletes who will win medals at the Tokyo Olympics

#India

While the sports ministry is yet to take a call on the prize money, some Indian state governments have already announced rewards for their state athletes.

Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have announced prize money of INR 6 crore for gold medal winners. The silver medallists will get INR 4 crore, while the bronze winners will be given INR 2.5 crore (Haryana) and INR 2 crore (UP).

The Tamil Nadu government, on the other hand, has decided to give INR 3 crore to gold medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics. Silver and bronze medal winners will get INR 2 crore and INR 1 crore respectively.

#USA

According to a CNBC report in 2018, US Olympians will earn up to $37,500 for winning gold, $22,500 for silver and $15,000 for bronze. In team events, the pot is split evenly.

#Singapore

Singapore will give its gold medalists $1 million. Silver medalists, on the other hand, will take home $500,000, while bronze medalists will get $250,000, CNBC reported.

#Russia

Russian gold medalists will take home $61,000, while the silver medalists will get $38,000. The bronze medalists, meanwhile, will get $26,000.

India’s medal predictions at Tokyo Olympics

According to a report by Gracenote, India is predicted to have an early Diwali this summer at the Tokyo Olympics. Olympic analysts have forecasted a 17-medal haul for the country, which would be by far the best performance ever.

The total tally is projected to be four gold medals, five silver and eight bronze.

India has fielded 119 athletes at the Tokyo Olympics. The likes of Mirabai Chanu (weightlifting), Neeraj Chopra (javelin), Bajrang Punia (wrestling), Vinesh Phogat (wrestling) and PV Sindhu (Badminton) are pre-tournament favorites for a podium finish.

