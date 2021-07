Tokyo Olympics 2021: Team India schedule, flagbearers, broadcast details, and full participants list

The 2021 Tokyo Olympics is all set to kick off on July 23rd. Team India will be sending one of its biggest contingents ever, consisting of 120 athletes, to the largest quadrennial event in the world, post a year's delay owing to the pandemic.

This time around, India has stacked teams in various events, which means that there are all chances that Tokyo could very possibly be one of the best Olympic performances by an Indian collective. Here is a look at Team India's schedule, broadcast details, participant list and all the news about flagbearers at the event.

Tokyo Olympics: Indian athletics should make it count this time

Team India scheduled for Tokyo Olympics

Day 1 - July 23, Friday:

Women’s individual Round [Deepika Kumari] at 5:30 AM IST

Men’s Individual Round

[Atanu Das, Praveen Jadhav, Tarundeep Rai] at 9:30 AM - 11:30 AM IST

Day 2: July 24, Saturday

Rowing – Lightweight Men’s double scull heats start at 5:00 AM IST

[Arjun Lal and Arvind Singh]

10-meter Air Rifle Women’s qualification

[Apurvi Chandela, Elavenil Valarivan]

10-meter Air Rifle Women’s

Finals

10-meter Air Pistol Men’s Qualification

[Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma]

10-meter Air Pistol Men’s Finals

Table Tennis starts at 5:30 AM IST

Men's Individual Preliminary Round

[Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran]

Women’s Singles Preliminary Round

[Manika Batra, Sutirtha Mukherjee]

Mixed Doubles

[Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra]

Badminton starts at 5:30 AM IST

Men’s Singles Group Stage

[Sai Praneeth]

Women’s Singles Group Stage

[PV Sindhu]

Men’s doubles

[Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty]

Archery

Mixed Team Qualification starts at 6:00 AM IST

[Atanu Das, Deepika Kumari]

Weightlifting

Women’s 49 KG at 6:20 AM IST

[Mirabai Chanu]

Boxing starts at 7:30 AM IST

Women’s Welterweight

[Lovlina Borgohain]

Men’s Welter Preliminary Round

[Vikas Krishan Yadav]

Judo

Women’s 48 kg starts at 7:30 AM IST

[Shushila Devi]

Archery

Mixed Team Events

[Quarterfinals, Semis, Finals] from 10:45-1:45 AM IST

Atanu Das, Deepika Kumari

Table Tennis Round 1 starts at 10:45 AM IST

[Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran]

Women’s Round 1

[Manika Batra, Suchitra Mukherjee]

Boxing starts at 1:30 PM PM IST

Satish Kumar [Men’s 91 kg]

Vikas Krishnan [Men’s 69kg]

Equestrian from 1:30-6:45 PM IST

Dressage Grand Prix

Judo

[Women’s Repechage, Semi-final, Final] starts at 1:30 PM IST

Shushila Devi

Badminton starts at 2:30-PM IST

Men’s Singles

[Sai Praneeth]

Women’s Singles

PV Sindhu

Men’s Doubles

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty

Table Tennis starts at 4:00 PM IST

Mens/Women’s Round 1

[Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Manika Batra, Sutirtha Mukherjee]

Day 3: July 25, Sunday

Men’s Rowing Doubles starts at 5:30 AM IST

Shooting from 5:00 AM-1:00 PM IST

Skeet Men’s

[Angad Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmad Khan]

10-meter Air Pistol Women’s Finals

10-meter Air rifles Men’s Qualification

[Divyansh Singh Panwar, Deepak Kumar]

Badminton

Men’s/Women’s Group stage from 6:30 AM-12:00 PM

[Sai Praneeth, PV Sindhu]

Men's Doubles from 2:30 -6:30 PM

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty

Table Tennis

Mixed Team Quarter-final starts at 6:30 AM IST

[Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra]

Men’s/Women’s Round 2 starts at 10:30 AM IST

[Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Manika Batra, Sutirtha Mukherjee]

Gymnastics

Women’s Qualification

Pranati Nayak

Boxing starts at 1:30 PM IST

Round of 32

Women’s Fly[48-51kg]

Men’s Light [57-63 kg]

Men’s Light Heavy [75-81kg]

Equestrian starts at 1:30- PM IST

Dressage Grand Prix Day 2

Hockey

India vs Australia at 3:30 PM IST

Swimming

Women’s 100-meter backstroke

[Manu Patel]

Day 4: July 26, Monday

Shooting starts at 5:30 PM IST

Skeet Men’s qualification and finals

Fencing starts at 5:30 PM IST

[Women’s Sabre Individual, Table of 64, Table of 32, Table of 16 and quarters]

Women’s sabre individual semi-finals and finals

Archery

[Men’s Team Elimination] at 6:00 AM IST

Men’s Team, Quarters, Semis and Finals at 10: 15 AM IST

Badminton

Men’s/Women’s Group Stage at 6:30 AM

[Sai Praneeth, PV Sindhu]

Men’s Doubles at 2:30 PM IST

[Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty]

Table Tennis

Men’s/Women’s Round 2 at 6: 30 AM IST

Men’s/Women’s Round 3 at 11:00 AM IST

Mixed Team Finals at 4:30 PM IST

Swimming

Men’s 100-meter backstroke semis and finals at 7:00 AM IST

Women’s 100-meter backstroke semi-final

Men’s 200-meter Butterfly heats at 3:30 PM IST

Boxing at 7:30 AM IST

Men’s Flyweight [48-51 kg]

Men’s [69-75 kg] [Round of 32]

Women’s Featherweight [54-57 kg] Round of 16

Tennis

Women’s Doubles at 8:30 AM IST

Sania Mirza, Ankit Raina

Sailing

Laser Radial Women

Laser Men

Hockey

India vs Germany begins at 3:30 PM IST

Day 5: July 27, Tuesday

Rowing starts at 5:30 AM IST

Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Final C

Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Semi-finals A/B

Shooting starts at 5:00 AM IST

10-meter Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualifications and Finals

[Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma and Yashaswi Deswal]

10-meter Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualifications and Finals

[Deepak Kumar and Anjum Moudgil, Divyansh Singh Panwar, Elavenil Valarivan

Archery starts at 6:00 AM IST

Men’s and Women’s Individual Eliminations

Hockey starts at 6:30 AM IST

India vs Spain

Table Tennis starts at 6:30 AM IST

Men’s/Women’s Singles Round 3

Badminton starts at 6:30 AM IST

Men’s/Women’s Singles

Men’s doubles

Swimming starts at 7:00 AM IST

Women’s 100-meter backstroke Finals

Men’s 200-meter Butterfly Final

Boxing starts at 7:30 AM IST

Women’s Welterweight Preliminary Round

(64-69 kg)

Lovlina Borgohain

Women’s Lightweight

Simranjit Kaur

Men’s Welterweight Preliminary Round

Vikas Krishnan

Men’s Heavyweight [81-91kg]

Tennis starts at 7:30 AM IST

Women’s Doubles 2nd Round and Quarterfinals

Sailing starts at 8:30 AM IST

Laser Radial Women

Laser Men

Table Tennis starts at 10:45 AM IST

Men’s /Women’s Round of 16

10-meter Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualifications and Finals

[Deepak Kumar and Anjum Moudgil, Divyansh Singh Panwar and Elavenil Valarivan]

Equestrian starts at 1:30 PM IST

Dressage Grand Prix Final and Victory Ceremony

Day 6: July 28, Wednesday

Rowing starts at 5:30-8:30 AM IST

Lightweight Men’s Doubles Sculls Final C

Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Semi-finals A/B

Archery starts at 6:00 AM IST

Men’s/Women’s Individual 1/32 and 1/16 Eliminations

Table Tennis starts at 11:30 PM IST

Men’s Singles Quarterfinals

Hockey [Women’s]

India vs Great Britain

Tennis starts at 7:30 AM IST

Women’s Quarterfinals

Sailing starts at 8:30 AM IST

Laser Men

Laser Radial Women

Badminton

Men’s Singles at 2:30 PM IST

Women's Singles at 6:30 AM IST

Day 7: July 29, Thursday

Golf

Men’s Individual Stroke Play Round 1

Rowing starts at 5:00 AM IST

Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Final A

Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Final B

Shooting starts at 5:30 AM IST

Women’s 25 meter Pistol Precision Stage

Trap Men’s Final

Badminton starts at 1:30 PM IST

Men’s Doubles quarters

Women’s Singles Round of 16

Men’s Doubles Round of 16

Boxing starts at 7:30 AM IST

Men’s Middleweight Round of 16 {69kg-75kg]

Women’s Fly Round of 16 [48 kg-51 kg]

Tennis

Women’s Doubles Semi-final starts at 7:30 AM IST

Table Tennis

Men’s Singles Semi-final starts at 11:00 AM IST

Women’s Singles Bronze medal and finals match starts at 4:30 PM IST

Day 8: July 30, Friday

Golf

Men’s Round 2

Athletics

Men’s 3000 -meter Steeplechase Rd 1

Mixed 4X400 M relay Rd1

Women’s 100 meter Rd 1

Women’s Shot Put Rd 1

Men's 400 meter Hurdles

Badminton starts

Women’s Singles quarterfinal starts at 5:30 AM IST

Men’s Doubles semis start at 12:00 PM IST

Shooting starts at 5:30 AM IST

25 m Pistol Women’s qualification and finals

Archery starts at 6:00 AM IST

Women’s Individual 1/8 Eliminations

Women’s Individual Quarters, Semis and Finals

Hockey [Women’s]

India vs Ireland

Men’s

India vs Japan

Boxing starts at 3:00 PM IST

Women’s Welterweight [64kg-69 kg]

Men’s Welterweight quarters

Men’s Heavy [81-91kg]

Table Tennis starts at 7:30 AM IST

Men’s Singles Finals and Bronze medal match

Day 9: July 31, Saturday

Golf

Round 3

Athletics

Women's Discus Throw Round 1

Men's Long Jump qualifying round

Womens 100 meter semi-final

Mixed 4 X 400 meter relay final

Women's 100 meter final

Archery s

Men’s Individual 1/8 Eliminations starts at 6:00 AM

Quarters, Semis and Finals start at 11:15 AM

Hockey [women’s]

India vs South Africa

Shooting starts at 8:30 AM IST

Women’s 50M Rifle 3 positions Women’s Qualification and Finals

Tennis

Women’s Doubles Semis start at 7:30 AM IST

Badminton starts at 2:30 PM

Men’s Doubles Final and Bronze Medal match

Day 10: August 1, Sunday

Golf

Men’s Individual Stroke Play Rd 4

Athletics

Men’s 400-meter Rd 1

Women’s shot-put Final

Men’s 400 meter hurdles semi-final

Hockey

Men’s Quarter Finals

Boxing

Boxing

Women’s Fly [48-51 kg] quarters

Men’s Middle [69-75 kg] Quarters

Men’s Super-Heavy Quarter finals

Tennis

Women's doubles finals start at 7:30 AM IST

Badminton

Men’s Singles Semi-final starts at 9:30 AM IST

Women’s Finals and Bronze medal match starts at 5:00 PM IST

Day 11: August 2, Monday

Shooting starts at 5:00 AM IST

Men’s 25 meter Rapid Pistol Qualification and Finals

Men’s 50 meter Rifle 3 Position Finals

Hockey

Women’s Quarter-finals

Equestrian starts at 1:30 PM IST

Jumping Team Final and Individual qualifier

Eventing Jumping Individual Final

Badminton starts at 3:30 PM IST

Men’s Singles Final and Bronze medal match

Day 12: August 3, Tuesday

Athletics

Men's 3000 meter steeplechase victory ceremony

Men's 400 meter hurdles final

Women's 200 meter Semi-finals

Hockey

Men's Semifinal

Wrestling

Men's Greco Roman 87 kg

Women's Freestyle 62 kg

Boxing starts at 7:30 AM IST

Men’s Fly [48-52 kg]quarters

Men’s Heavy Semi-final

Women’s Feather [54-57 kg] Final

Day 13: August 4, Wednesday

Golf

Women's Individual Stroke Play Rd 1

Athletics

Men's Javelin Throws Qualifying Round

Wrestling starts at 7:30 AM [all the medal matches will start at 2:45 PM IST]

Men's 67 kg Repechage

Women's 62 kg Repechage

Men's 87 KG Repechage

Women's freestyle 57 kg

Men's freestyle 86 kg

Boxing

Women’s Fly [48- 51 kg] Semi finals

Women’s Welter [64-69 kg] Semi finals

Hockey

Women’s Semi-final

Equestrian

Jumping Individual Fence

Day 14: August 5, Thursday

Golf

Women's Round 2

Wrestling starts at 7:30 AM [Medal matches will start at 3:45 AM IST]

Men's 57 kg freestyle

Women's 57 kg freestyle

Men's Freestyle 86 kg

Women's 53 kg freestyle

Boxing starts at 10:30 AM IST

Women’s Lightweight[57-60kg] semi-finals

Men’s Fly [48-52 kg] semi-finals

Men’s 69-75 kg semi-finals

Men’s Feather 52-57 kg Final

Athletics

Men's 20 km Race-walk Final

Hockey

Men's Gold Medal Match

Day 15: August 6, Friday

Athletics

Men’s 50 km Race Walk Final

Women’s 20 km Race walk Final

Hockey

Women’s Bronze medal match and Finals

Wrestling starts at 7:30 AM [Medal matches will start at 2:45 AM]

Men’s Freestyle 74 KG

Women's 53 kg freestyle

Men's 65 kg freestyle

Boxing starts at 10:30 AM

Women’s 69-75 kg Semis

Men’s 57-63 kg Semis

Equestrian

Jumping Team Qualifier

Day 16: August 7, Saturday

Golf

Women’s Individual Rd 4

Boxing starts at 10:30 AM IST

Men’s Fly 48-52 kg final

Women’s Fly 48-51 kg final

Women’s Welter 64-69 kg final

Men’s 69-75 kg final

Wrestling starts at 3:15 PM IST

Men’s Freestyle 65 kg Medal matches

Women’s Freestyle 50 kg Medal Matches

Equestrian

Jumping Team Final

Athletics

Men’s Javelin Throw Final

Day 17: August 8, Sunday

Wrestling

Women’s 57-60 kg final

Men’s 57-63 kg final

List of Indian Athletes participating at the Tokyo Olympics

Archery: Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav, Tarundeep Rai, Deepika Kumari

Athletics: [400 m hurdles] Jabir M Palliyalil

4X 400 M Relay - Muhammad Anas, Yahiya Noah, Nirmal Tom, Amoj Jacob, Arokia Rajiv, Naganathan Pandi

20 km Walk: Sandeep Kumar, Rahul Rohila, Irfan Kolothum Thodi

50 km walk: Gurpreet Singh

3000M Steeplechase: Avinash Sable

Women

100, 200 meter: Dutee Chand

20 km race walk: Priyanka Goswami, Bhavna Jat

4X400 M mixed relay: Sarthak Bhambri, Alex Anthony, Reavathi Veeramani, Subha Venkateshan, Dhanlakshmi Sekhar

Field Events:

Men's Javelin Throw: Neeraj Chopra, Shivpal Singh

Men's Long Jump: Murali Sreeshankar

Men's Shot-put: Tajinder Pal Toor

Women's discus throw: Seema Punia, Kamalpreet Kaur

Women's Javelin throw: Annu Rani

Badminton

Men's Singles: Sai Praneeth

Doubles: Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy

Women's Singles: PV Sindhu

Boxing

Men: Amit Panghal, Manish Kaushik, Vikas Krishan Yadav, Ashish Kumar, Satish Kumar

Women: Mary Kom, Simranjit Kaur, Lovlina Borgohain, Pooja Rani

Equestrian

Fouaad Mirza

Fencing

Bhavani Devi

Field Hockey

Men's Team: Dilpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Surendra Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, PR Sreejesh, Sumit, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Birendra Lakra, Amit Rohidas, Vivek Prasad

Women's Team: Navjot Kaur, Gurjit Kaur, Deep Grace Ekka, Monika Malik, Sharmila Devi, Nikki Pradhan, Savita Punia, Nisha, Vanadana Katariya, Udita Duhan, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sushila Chanu, Rani Rampal, Salima Tete, Neha Goyal

Golf

Men's Individual: Anirban Lahiri, Udayan Mane

Women's Individual: Aditi Ashok

Gymnastics

Pranati Nayak

Judo

Shushila Likmabam

Rowing

Arjun Lal, Arvind Singh

Sailing

Vishnu Saravanan, KC Ganapathy, Varun Thakkar

Women's Laser Individual: Nethra Kumanan

Shooting

Men: Angad Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma, Deepak Kumar, Divyansh Singh Panwar, Sanjeev Rajput, Aishwary Tomar

Women: Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Deswal, Rahi Sarnobat, Apurvi Chadela, Elavenil Valarivan, Anjum Modgil, Tejaswini Sawant

Swimming

Srihari Natarajan, Sajan Prakash, Maana Patel

Table Tennis

Men's Individual : Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

Women's Individual: Manika Batra, Sutirtha Mukherjee

Tennis

Women's Doubles: Sania Mirza, Ankita Raina

Weightlifting

Mirabai Chanu

Wreslting

Men: Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia

Women: Seema Bisla, Vinesh Phogat, Anshu Malik, Sonam Malik

Can the Indians wrestle their way to glory at the 2020 Olympics? (Part 1)

We were the Kings and we have the spirit to become Kings again!

Who will be India's flag bearer at the Tokyo Olympics?

The Indian contingent will be led by 6 time Boxing World Champion and Olympic medalist MC Mary Kom and Hockey India captain Mandeep Singh, as they will be flag bearers for India at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Wrestler Bajrang Punia will be the flag bearer at the closing ceremony on August 8th, as informed by IOA Chief Narinder Batra.

How do I watch the Tokyo Olympics in india? On which channel will the Olympics be broadcast?

Indian viewers can watch the Tokyo Olympics only on the Sony Sports Network, who have the sole broadcasting rights for the games in India. Live streams are also available on the Sony LIV app. All Indian events at the Tokyo Olympics will be available on Doordarshan.

