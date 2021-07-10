Tokyo Olympics: What is Ryan Crouser's world record?

Olympic gold medalist Ryan Crouser's childhood dream was to break Randy Barnes' world record in shot put. His dream came true in June, on Day 1 of the US Olympics Track and Field Trials 2021.

"It felt like it was a huge weight lifted." Ryan Crouser said after breaking the world record.

The 28-year-old Crouser is right to feel that way. The record has existed longer than he has lived - over 30 years.

What is Ryan Crouser's world record?

Ryan Crouser created the new world record in the men's shot put on his fourth throw. He achieved a distance of 23.37m, breaking the previous world record of 23.12m. The throw also confirmed Ryan Crouser's ticket to Tokyo.

Who is Ryan Crouser?

Ryan Crouser comes from a family with a rich sporting history.

His grandfather, Larry Crouser, set a school-level record in javelin throw in the early 1950s. His father, Mitch Crouser, was a discus thrower and was an alternate on the 1984 Olympic discus team. His uncle, Brian Crouser, was a javelin thrower and a two-time Olympian. His other uncle, Dean Crouser, was a shot putter cum javelin thrower. His two cousins, Sam Crouser and Haley Crouser, are javelin throwers as well.

So it was natural for Ryan Crouser to 'throw' himself into athletics at an early age.

Ryan Crouser is a two-time NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) champion in shot put. He also won gold in shot put and silver in the discus at the World Youth Championships in Italy.

Ryan Crouser's gold at Rio and World Championships

Sports wasn't everything Crouser did. He enrolled himself in a two-year masters’ degree in finance at the University of Texas. While studying finance, Ryan Crouser aimed for an Olympic gold.

At the US Olympics Trials 2016, Ryan Crouser threw a distance of 22.11m to stun the then reigning world champion Joe Kovacs. The performance confirmed his participation in the Rio Games.

In Rio, Ryan Crouser first threw a distance of 21.59m in the qualifier to make his way to the final. In the title round, the American was head and shoulders above the rest of the field. His fifth throw measured 22.52m, a new Olympic record. This was his first Olympic gold. No other thrower breached the 22m mark in the finals while Crouser did thrice. Joe Kovacs, with a best throw of 21.78m, was second for the second time.

After his gold-medal winning performance in Rio, Ryan Crouser's next appearance on the world stage was at the World Championships in London in 2017. He had a disappointing outing as he finished sixth with a best throw of 21.20m. Arch-rival Joe Kovacs bagged a silver medal with a best throw of 21.66m. Two years later, at the World Championships in Doha, Joe Kovacs grabbed gold with a throw of 22.91m. Crouser came tantalizingly close as he clinched silver with a best throw of 22.90m.

Ryan Crouser's possible challenger at Tokyo 2020

At Tokyo Olympics 2020, Ryan Crouser will face the toughest competition from fellow American and competitor Joe Kovacs.

At the US Trials, Ryan Crouser came first with a new world-record of 23.37m while Kovacs came a distant second with 22.34 m.

But Crouser has a heavy responsibility. If he emerges first in Tokyo, he would become the first American to successfully defend his shot put title in 65 years, after Parry O’Brien in the 1952 and 1956 Olympics.

