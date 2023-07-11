The Asian Athletics Championships 2023 is all set to begin on July 12 in Bangkok, Thailand. The Indian athletes did well at the previous edition held in Doha in 2019. However, their best performance came at the 2017 edition in Bhubaneswar, where India secured the top position in the medals tally. This year again, they will aim to increase the medal count.

The Indian squad, announced earlier by the Athletics Federation of India, looks quite formidable. The squad consists of some outstanding athletes such as Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Annu Rani. There are some really strong contenders for the podium finish.

Athletics Federation of India @afiindia Indian contingent at Bengaluru airport, all set for the Asian Athletics Championships schedule to be held at Bangkok from July 12 to 16. Indian contingent at Bengaluru airport, all set for the Asian Athletics Championships schedule to be held at Bangkok from July 12 to 16. https://t.co/JD7qXG8oAd

Let us look at the top five Indian medal prospects at the Asian Athletics Championships.

#1 Tajinderpal Singh Toor

Tajinderpal Singh Toor will represent India in shot put. He has won a number of accolades for the nation so far. In 2017, he clinched silver at the Asian Athletics Championships held in Bhubaneswar. In 2018, the 28-year-old claimed the gold medal at the Jakarta Asian Games, with a throw of 20.75 meters.

Toor also won gold at the 2019 Asian Athletics Championships held in Doha. He shattered the Asian record with an impressive 21.77-meter throw at the 2023 National Inter-State Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar. This was also his personal best. He has been in great form this year and is definitely a medal contender at the event.

#2 Swapna Barman

Swapna Barman will represent India in heptathlon. She claimed gold at the 2017 Asian Athletics Championships held in Bhubaneswar. The promising heptathlete has performed exceedingly well throughout her career.

The 26-year-old continued to excel and grabbed the gold medal at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games. Thereafter, Swapna also clinched the silver medal at the Asian Athletics Championships in Doha in 2019. At the 2023 National Inter-State Athletics Championships, she won gold with 5918 points.

#3 Annu Rani

Annu Rani is currently the best female javelin thrower in India. She has performed consistently at several international events. Her personal best throw of 63.24 meters was registered at the 2021 National Inter-State Athletics Championships.

The 30-year-old claimed bronze at the 2014 Incheon Asian Games, bronze at the 2017 Asian Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar, silver at the 2019 Asian Athletics Championships in Doha, and another bronze medal at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Rani has been doing well this year as well. She threw 59.24 meters at the 2023 Federation Cup.

#4 Murali Sreeshankar

One of the most sensational long jumpers today, Murali Sreeshankar won the bronze medal at the 2018 Asian Junior Athletics Championships in Gifu. He came into the spotlight after winning the silver medal at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, with an impressive jump of 8.08 meters.

Sreeshankar has been brilliant this year. The 24-year-old secured third position at the 2023 Paris Diamond League, with a remarkable jump of 8.09 meters. Thereafter, he also won the National Inter-State Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar, with an outstanding 8.41-meter jump.

The athlete is definitely a contender for a podium finish at the upcoming Asian Athletics Championships.

#5 Jyothi Yarraji

Jyothi Yarraji is undoubtedly among the best-emerging athletes in India. She will represent the country in the 100m hurdles. In 2022, she won the 100m hurdles at the Cyprus International Athletics Meet in 13.23 seconds to set a national record. Later in 2022, she also won the National Open Athletics Championships in Bengaluru, with a timing of 12.82 seconds, and created a new national record.

The 23-year-old won the 2023 National Inter-State Athletics Championships in 100m hurdles (12.92 seconds). Her form is a great sign for India ahead of the Asian Athletics Championships.

All these athletes have been excellent this year. They would be looking to put up their best performance and win medals for the nation. Apart from the above-mentioned athletes, there are others as well who are in contention for the podium finish, including Tejaswin Shankar (decathlon), Jeswin Aldrin (long jump), women's 4×400m relay, men's 4×400m relay, mixed team of 4×400m relay, among others. The expectations this time are really high.

