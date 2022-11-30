The sight of an 18-year-old Allyson Felix stepping onto the track against some of the best names in the game is truly one to behold.

In her first ever run at the Olympics, she bagged a silver medal in the 200-meter sprint, finishing behind veteran sprinter Veronica Campbell. Although Allyson made her Olympic debut in 2004, she had already begun her professional career at the age of 17 the year before by qualifying for and competing in the 2003 Paris World Championships.

Felix (L) and Campbell (M) at the Womens 200m Medal Ceremony, Athens, 2004 (Image via Getty)

Allyson Felix before the fame

In a 2003 piece featuring Allyson before her first outing at the Olympics, she talked about her lifestyle, dreams, journey so far, and her inspiration. Speaking about what and who got her into athletics, Allyson said:

"I kind of got into track because my dad ran track in high school and my brother was running, at the time, in middle school. So, kind of watching him [brother], trying to follow in his footsteps."

Quite a few people apparently deemed her too skinny for the track as she had thin legs, and some even coined the term "chicken legs" while referring to her at school. Addressing this, she said:

"Once I got in the weight room, and started knowing what I was doing, they didn't really call me that much anymore"

Although she turned professional in teenage, Felix had realized the importance of academics and continued studying at the University of Southern California. She gave her parents the credit they deserved for teaching her the importance of a good education.

"Education was always really important to me and my family ... I don't know what the future holds, so it's [education] really important to me"

A native Californian, her elder brother Wes Felix also attended the California-based university, where he was a 200 meter collegiate champion. Addressing his sister turning professional, Wes said it was a "little bit surprising" but:

"You knew what she was capable of, and knew that if she really put her mind to running then she would go very far and have a lot of success."

Felix at the 13th IAAF World Athletics Championships, 2011 (Image via Getty)

As her father was a church minister, Felix grew up in a religious Christian household. The faith ensured that the family's bonds remained strong. Allyson referred to her faith in god as being an integral part of why she runs:

"I think thats the reason I run. I want to glorify God through my running. It's a gift from him, so I'm just trying to please him with it."

Another important figure in Allyson's life also weighed in on her potential, Pat Connolly, her coach at the time. Connolly was famous for coaching the 1984 100 meters Olympic champion Evelyn Ashford. Conolly had nothing but positive words for the athlete:

"She has a very long career ahead of her. She can go on well into her thirties ... There is no limit for Allyson."

Turns out Pat Connolly hit the nail on the head! Since appearing in the piece, she has had an admirable career. She has lived up to the hype, winning 11 Olympic medals, seven of which are gold.

She has also excelled in her professional career with 14 golds and 20 total medals at the World Championships. She is now regarded as the World Championships' greatest of all time.

