U-20 World Athletics Championships: 5 athletes who can win medals for India

The Indian contingent comprising of 27 athletes landed at the Nairobi airport, Kenya to compete at the U-20 World Athletics Championships. The youngsters will be looking to have a sensational campaign and announce themselves on the world stage.

Neeraj Chopra - India's only gold medal winner in athletics won this competition in 2016. Athletes from over 100 countries will be competing for supremacy in track and field events between August 18 - August 22.

This time around, the Indian contingent looks really solid for the World Championships. Many of the selected athletes have made a lot of noise at the national level and will be looking to carry their brilliance into this competition. Ahead of the event, here are the top 5 Indians who can win a medal at the U-20 World Championships.

Top 5 medal prospects for India at the upcoming U-20 World Athletics Championships

# 5 Priya Thomas [400 meters]

The 18-year-old from Karnataka created headlines by winning the gold medal at the National Senior Inter-State Athletics Championships in July. On her way to victory, Priya defeated quite a few experienced campaigners and clocked 53.29 seconds to finish her race.

Only 6 athletes have a better personal best than Priya Thomas in the 400-meter event this year. Despite the lack of events to prepare for the World Championships, the Indian has done exceptionally well and is definitely one of the Indians to keep an eye on at the U-20 World Championships.

# 4 Amit Khatri [ 10,000 m race-walking]

Amit Khatri became one of the most talked-about junior athletes after he broke the national record at the National Federation cup. The Haryana native completed his race in 40 minutes and 97 seconds to comfortably break the national record of 40:37.78 set by Akashdeep Singh in 2018.

Amit first came into the limelight when he broke the 5000 km national record in 2018. If he repeats his brilliance at the World Championship, the Rohtak lad definitely stands a chance at winning a medal in race-walking.

# 3 Anu Kumar [ 800 meters]

Anu Kumar announced himself to the world of athletics for the first time when he won the gold medal at the Junior Asian Athletics Championships in 2018. Life hasn't been easy for the middle distance runner since then.

After the continental triumph, Anu injured his ankle in a race. He was recovering and doing well when the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world. Once things resumed, Anu Kumar started training, only for another major setback to hit his life. It was the loss of his father in December 2020.

This will be his first competitive race since the triumph in 2018, but Anu Kumar will be determined to win a medal at the event. His dad, who lifted gas cylinders for a living, wanted Anu Kumar to be a great athlete. A medal at the event would definitely be a touching parting gift he can give to his father.

# 2 Kunwer Ajai Singh Rana [javelin throw]

Kunwer Ajai Singh Rana has been doing great on the junior level circuits. He finished sixth at the Youth Olympic Games in 2018. Ajai qualified for the World Championships after recording a 74.75-meter throw in the trials. He definitely has the potential to better this record. If the Indian puts up another great show at the event on August 18, he can certainly bring India further glory in the javelin throw event.

# 1 Shaili Singh [women's long-jump]

The 17-year-old prodigy has been training under the legendary Anju Bobby George and her husband Robert George. She has grown from strength to strength in recent times and even broke the national U-20 record with a sensational 6.48-meter jump.

If she replicates her brilliance from the national level to the World Championships, Shaili will definitely earn a podium finish. She is aiming to breach the 6.60-meter mark and if the Indian is able to do that, she can surely win India the coveted gold medal in long jump.

