US Gymnastics Championships 2022 schedule, dates, venue, where to watch and more

The 2022 United States Gymnastics Championships have officially arrived. Many of the nation's best athletes will be coming together to put on an excellent show of artistic gymnastics. Olympic athletes will be featured, ensuring that this event is a high-profile one and featuring a high level of competition.

The Championships will take place over the next four days, until August 21. Here's everything you need to know, including the timings, events, venue and other important details.

United States Gymnastics Championships: A complete guide

All events will be streamed on NBC Sports, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, and Peacock, the popular streaming service. There will be a total of four sessions, two for men and two for women.

These events will be held in Tampa Bay, Florida. Amalie Arena is the site for the competition and tickets for the events are still available.

Television schedule for the event (Image via US Gymnastics)

Here's what the schedule looks like:

Thursday August 18 7-9:30 p.m. - Men Day 1

Friday August 19 7-9 p.m. - Women Day 1

Saturday August 20 3-5 p.m. - Women Day 1

Saturday August 20 7-9:30 p.m. - Men Day 2

Sunday August 21 12:30-2 p.m. - Men Day 2

Sunday August 21 7-9 p.m. - Women Day 2

The television broadcast is preempted by NFL preseason in some areas, but will be available on the NBC Sports website as an alternative.

USA Gymnastics Chief Programs Officer Stefanie Korepin said:

“We are excited to bring our first national championships of the new Olympic cycle to Tampa. The sport’s landscape has seen a tremendous amount of change and opportunity over the last 12 months, and we are already less than two years away from the Paris Games.

"With returning Olympians, exciting breakout stars, and a bonus system in place to incentivize high difficulty in the men’s competition, this year’s OOFOS US Gymnastics Championships will be more competitive than ever.”

Team USA took the opportunity to highlight some of the more notable athletes competing this time around, including an Olympic gold medalist:

"With less than two years remaining until the 2024 Olympic Games kick off in Paris, 2020 Olympic gold medalist Jade Carey (Phoenix, Ariz./Oregon State University), silver medalist Jordan Chiles (Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre), and Olympians Brody Malone (Aragon, Ga./Stanford University), Yul Moldauer (Wellington, Colo./5280 Gymnastics) and Shane Wiskus (Minneapolis, Minn./U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center) are back on the highest US stage with all-around and apparatus titles up for grabs."

Carey and Chiles will be competing for the first time since the Olympics in Tokyo. There, Chiles took silver in the team event. Carey won gold in the floor exercise.

Notably, Simone Biles is missing her first Championships since 2017. Suni Lee is also not competing this year, but may be back next year.

Additionally, the 2022 United States Gymnastics National Congress and Trade Show will be held on August 18-21 at the Tampa Convention Center.

It will be held in conjunction with the National Championship event. The 2022 USA Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Saturday as well, in Tampa.

For more information, check out the Team USA official website or NBC Sports.

