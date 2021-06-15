US Olympic Track and Field Trials 2021: When and where to watch, TV listings, LIVE streaming and tickets

The US Olympic Track and Field Trials will commence in Oregon on Friday, June 18. The top-three finishers, who have achieved the cut-off time in events at the US Olympic Track and Field Trials, will make the cut to the Tokyo Olympics 2021.

The sheen of the US Olympic Track and Field Trials could be off given the absence of Rio de Janeiro Olympic 400m hurdles gold medallist Kerron Clement and world 100m hurdles champion Nia Ali, who are giving the prestigious quadrennial event a miss.

But all eyes will be on the likes of Jeff Henderson, Michelle Carter and Ryan Crouser, who will hope to scorch the tracks and make the cut for the Tokyo Olympics along with all the others who have recorded 'A' or 'B' qualifying time standards.

Two-time Olympian Molly Huddle, the American record holder in 10,000m has withdrawn from the US Olympic Track and Field Trials after suffering low-grade injuries.

Long-distance runner Shelby Houlihan will also be out of action after getting a four-year ban for testing positive for nandrolone, an anabolic steroid known to increase muscle mass, in a test conducted by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

In the event of an athlete winning the US Olympic Track and Field Trials but missing the Olympic standard, or if an athlete withdraws, the next highest finishing athlete with the standard will be selected.

All track and field final events at the Tokyo Olympics will be held in Tokyo.

TV listings of US Olympic Track and Field Trials 2021

The complete schedule of all events is given here. The finals for major events are detailed below.

June 18

Qualifying 7 pm EST (4:30 am IST);

Finals: Men’s 10,000 m and Shot Put 10 pm EST (7:30 am IST)

June 19

Qualifying 8 pm EST (5:30 am IST)

Finals: Women’s 100m and Discus throw 10 pm EST (7:30 am IST)

June 20

Finals: Men’s and Women’s 400m, Women’s 100m, Men’s 100m 9 pm EST (6: 30 am IST)

June 21

Qualifying 7 pm EST (4:30 am IST);

Finals: Women’s 1500m, Women’s 5000m and Men’s 800m 8 pm EST (5:30 am IST)

June 24

Finals: Women’s 3000m Steeplechase and Shot Put 9 pm EST (6:30 am IST)

June 25

Finals: Men’s 3000m Steeplechase and Discus Throw 5 pm EST (2:30 am IST)

June 26

Finals: Men’s 400m hurdles, 110m hurdles, Women’s 10,000m and 200m 9 pm EST (6:30 am IST)

June 27

Finals: Women’s 400m hurdles, 800m, Men’s 5000m, 1500m, 200m 7 pm EST (4:30 am IST)

Where to watch US Olympic Track and Field Trials 2021

All events from the US Olympic Track and Field Trials will be telecast live on NBC Stream Olympic Channel and NBC Sport.

NBC Stream Olympic Channel (http://stream.nbcsports.com/nbc/watch-olympic-channel) and NBC Sport (https://www.nbcsports.com/live)

﻿Tickets for US Olympic Track and Field Trials 2021

Tickets are already on sale for the US Olympic Track and Field Trials 2021. The Hayward Field Stadium will be divided into two parts – for both vaccinated fans and unvaccinated fans. Proof of vaccination is mandatory for fans to be seated in the vaccinated section. In the unvaccinated section, there will be strict social distancing norms followed.

