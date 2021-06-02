US Olympic Trials 2021 preview: Donavan Brazier, Bryce Hoppel, Clayton Murphy headline men’s 800m race

After the recent Doha Diamond League, which concluded last week, the focus now shifts to the US Olympic Trials with Donavan Brazier, Bryce Hoppel and Clayton Murphy headlining the men’s 800m.

The full list of athletes participating in the US Olympic Trials is yet to be announced, with June 6 being the last date of the qualifying window.

The US Olympic Trials (track and field) will take place from June 18 and run till June 27 at the Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. The two rest days are June 22 and 23.

With the top three athletes at each event making it to Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics, the competition will be tough and interesting to see who makes it to the final team for the big-ticket event.

As many as 40 middle-distance runners have entered their names for the men's 800m race at the US Olympic Trials, with all eyes on the trio of Brazier, Hoppel and Murphy to take the podium.

A winner of the 2016 Rio Olympics 800m bronze, Murphy has been putting in hard yards although his 2021 season didn’t go well so far.

The 26-year-old finished third at the USATF Golden Games clocking 1.45:31s, behind Hoppel, allowing him to qualify for the Trials. Qualification time for US Olympic Trials was 1:46.25s. Murphy’s personal best has been 1.42:93s that fetched him the 2016 Rio Olympics bronze medal.

Bryce Hoppel in fine form ahead of US Olympic Trials

On the other hand, Hoppel has been in tremendous form over the years. After finishing fourth at the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha, the 23-year-old pocketed his maiden title at the USA Track & Field Indoor Championships with 1:46.67s in 2020.

He continued his stellar form by defeating reigning 800m world champ Brazier at the Monaco Herculis meeting with a personal best of 1:43.23s the same year. 2021 too has been excellent for the Kansas Jayhawks star as he went on to top the USATF Golden Games podium with 1.44:94s.

Isaiah Harris to be surprise package at US Olympic Trials

Meanwhile, Brazier’s notable action in 2021 came at the Portland Track Festival last week, clocking 1.45:09s and winning the top prize. Isaiah Harris is another competitor who will gain top attractions. The 24-year-old has finished in the top five in two competitions this season and cannot be completely written off.

Harris, who has a personal best of 1.44:53s set in 2017, finished fourth at the USATF Golden Games, clocking 1.45:50s and making himself eligible for US Olympic Trials. He also secured a second-place finish at the USATF Grand Prix with 1.46:92s.