USATF Indoors 2024: Noah Lyles-Coleman, Grant Holloway-Cunningham: Biggest Track and Field Rivals set to go head-to-head

The USATF Indoors are set to begin on Saturday, February 17, and they promise to bring the heat. As athletes take to the track at Albuquerque, New Mexico, there will be some old rivalries brought back to life, much to the delight of fans.

The star event of the show, the 60m sprint, will be the most star-studded event of the show. Reigning world champion in 100m and 200m, Noah Lyles will be competing in a bid to make it to his first-ever World Indoor Championships.

While typically a fierce competitor in outdoor events, last month Lyles proved he was a force to be reckoned with in the 60m as well when he set a world lead time of 6.44 seconds at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix.

However, making Lyles work for the win at the USATF Indoors will be Christian Coleman. The world record holder in the 60m sprint had previously gotten the better of Lyles in the short distance at the 2023 Millrose Games. Additionally, Coleman also beat Lyles in the 100m at the 2023 season-end Diamond League final, leaving the latter hungry for revenge.

Another category that will see an exciting race is the men's 60m hurdles. Grant Holloway, 26, is the favorite for the win, and for good reason. The Olympian is the defending world champion in the event, as well as the world record holder with a time of 7.29 seconds. Additionally, Holloway hasn't lost a 60m hurdles race in over a decade, shifting the odds in his favor.

However, 2022 World Championships silver medalist Trey Cunningham will be eager to dethrone Holloway and put an end to his winning streak come time at the USATF Indoors. The 25-year-old’s best time in the event is a 7.38, and he'll hope to clock a new personal best to get the better of his compatriot.

2024 USATF Indoors: Whom to watch out for in the women's 60m hurdles

Meanwhile, the 60m hurdles at the USATF Indoors also feature a packed field, leading to an impossibly close race when the time comes. The participants include Alaysha Johnson, Tia Jones, Christina Clemons, and Masai Russell.

Tia Jones is likely the biggest target for the other three, as she is currently ranked second in the world, boasting a personal best of 7.72 seconds. Jones’ personal best is merely 0.05 seconds slower than the current world record time in the event, making her a favorite for the win.

However, Alysha Johnson, Christina Clemons, and Masai Russell are bound to give Jones a run for her money, as all three are no strangers to performing when it counts.