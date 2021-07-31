Valarie Allman: All you need to know about Kamalpreet Kaur's main competitor for gold in women's discus finals at Olympics 2021

USA discus thrower Valarie Allman topped the heats in the women's discus throw at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. She was at her usual best in the heats and will be a strong favorite in the final.

However, there was a lot to rejoice for Indian fans as well. The more surprising news of the event was the second athlete to qualify for the final via the automatic qualification mark. It was Indian discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur.

Kamalpreet Kaur's impressive performance

Kamalpreet Kaur put on an impressive show to make it to the finals of the women's discus throw at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Not many people rooted for her. Nor did they expect much from her.

Indian discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur was a dark horse coming into today's match. She put on a show for everyone to enjoy and has now advanced to the final of the women's discus throw event at the 2021 Olympics. She cleared a distance of 64m to earn her ticket for the final via automatic qualification.

Who did she finish behind?

As mentioned, Kamalpreet finished second behind American discus thrower Valarie Allman in the heats. Valarie topped the charts after throwing a distance of 66.42m in her first attempt. In addition to Valarie, Kamalpreet was the only discus thrower to automatically qualify for the final.

The automatic qualification mark for the final for women's discus throw was kept at 64.00m.

USA will be the favorites for the gold medal. Meanwhile, India, Italy, Croatia, Germany and Cuba will be the other nations vying for chances to attain a podium finish.

Women's discus throw- Olympics 2021

Who is Valarie Allman?

Valarie Carolyn Allman is an American discus thrower born on February 23, 1995. She graduated from Stanford University with a B.S. in Product Design in 2017. Later, she took admission at Stanford University to pursue a master's in Communications.

Valarie then took a break from college to train for the 2021 Olympics. She is an American track and field athlete who specializes in discus throw.

Valarie was an accomplished dancer. She chose track and field much later as a jumper and sprinter.

Valarie Allman's major achievements:

World Athletics Championships

2019 IAAF World Championships, Seventh (discus)

2017 IAAF World Championships, Q2 - 14th (discus)

2014 IAAF World U20 Championships, silver (discus)

2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials, gold (discus)

Valarie Allman American record:

Allman broke the American record in discus throw August 1, 2020. She threw almost an extra meter to break the previous American record of 69.17m set by Gia Lewis-Smallwood in 2014.

Valarie claimed a US discus record of 70.15m in her first attempt at the Iron Wood Throws Center Invitational in Idaho. This record made her only the third discus thrower in the decade to clear the 70m mark.

Valarie Allman biography:

Name: Valarie Allman

Sport: Track and Field

Event(s): Discus Throw

DOB: 2/23/1995

Birthplace: Newark, Delaware, USA

Hometown: Longmont, Colorado

High School: Silver Creek High School (Longmont, Colo.)

College: Stanford University '17, Product Design

Coach(es): Zebulon Sion

A 64m long throw lands Kamalpreet Kaur in the Discus Throw FINAL 🥏



The #IND becomes the second athlete after #USA's Valarie Allman to qualify

Valarie Allman discuss throw final: Date and time

Valarie will be in action during the discus throw final at the 2021 Olympics, which is scheduled to be held on August 2. Timings - 4:30pm (IST).

Valarie Allman final: Live telecast details

The Olympics will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network in India. Live broadcasts will be available in different languages on Sony Sports Network. The audience can also live stream the events on SonyLIV. Doordarshan will live telecast India's events at the Tokyo Olympics.

