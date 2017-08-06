Video: Usain Bolt loses to Justin Gatlin in 100m final race at 2017 IAAF World Championships

The end of an era.

Gatlin bows down to the real king after his win

There was a sense of anticipation around London Stadium as the crowd began to come to terms with the fact that we were a few moments away from the post-Usain Bolt era, one which many have dreaded for the past decade.

Check out his final race in the video here!

This decade was all about Bolt too, with the Jamaican wowing crowds the world over with his incredible performances in every competition he participated in. It came as a bit of an anti-climax then, when the Champion runner could only manage a bronze in his final individual race.

Arguably the greatest athlete in the world, Bolt charged his way across the 100m race but could only finish with a time of 9.95 seconds, just short of Christian Coleman's time of 9.94 seconds. The winner of the race on this special day was one Justin Gatlin, who clocked 9.92 to win by the slightest of margins.

Gatlin has had his fair share of problems too, being given bans for drug abuse twice in the past, and this victory came as vindication for the American who was jeered by fans in the stadium owing to his past and the fact that they wanted Bolt to dash his way to victory.

Bolt's respect, however, was there for all to see as Gatlin bowed down to three time back to back Olympic Gold medalist and paid tribute to the ultimate champion. While the future looks uncertain without seeing Usain Bolt on the starting list, 100m sprinting still continues to be among the most popular track and field events.

Bolt's glittering career has seen the highest of highs and none more so than his record-breaking time of 9.58 seconds at the Berlin World Championships in 2009. The incredible run made the world realize that Bolt was indeed a once in a lifetime athlete and there weren't going to be plenty of him in the near future.

He wasn't a one hit wonder either, as he repeated his magnificent feats of strength and speed at the 2012 London Olympics and yet again four years later at the 2016 Rio Olympics. The dedication was there for all to see and his hard work had paid off beyond anything one could ever imagine.

We will certainly miss the trademark "Lightning Bolt" celebratory pose more than anything, one which has become iconic among the other impressive qualities about this superhuman we know as Usain Bolt.

