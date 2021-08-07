Watch: India's men's 4x400m relay team breaks Asian record, misses qualification by 0.25 seconds

The Indian men's relay team fell marginally short of finishing in the Top 3 in their heats. However, their brilliant performance helped them break the Asian record in the 4X400m relay event. The team comprising of Amoj Jacob, Arokia Rajiv, Nirmal Tom and Muhammad Anas Yahiya completed their race in 3:00.25 secs to achieve this record-breaking feat.

India create NEW ASIAN Record in Men's 4X400m Relay (Heat 2) clocking 3:00.25. Finished 4th in Heat 2

Watch: Indian men's relay team breaks Asian record

The team finished in 4th position and were just 0.88 seconds behind third-placed Belgium. The dedication and passion with which these 4 Indians ran was commendable. Competing against the best in the world didn't seem to put the Indian relay team under pressure. The runners in the team are still fairly young. They can work hard and try to make headlines at the Paris Olympics, which is just 3 years away.

Introducing the Indian men's relay team

# Amoj Jacob

Amoj Jacob finished his 400-meter distance in 44.68 secs. The runner was given the responsibility of being the anchor of the team. He played that role to perfection as he clocked the fastest time among the four runners, which helped them set the Asian record. Amoj has been very successful in relay events previously. He was part of the gold-winning team at the 2017 Asian Athletics Championships.

# Arokia Rajiv

Arokia Rajiv completed his 400-meter distance in 44.84 secs. Rajiv serves as a Subhedar in the Indian army and has been representing India in athletics for a long time now. He was part of the iconic team that won gold in the 4X400 meter relay at the Asian Games in Jakarta.

# Noah Nirmal Tom

Noah Nirmal Tom completed his race in 45.0 secs. The runner hails from Kerala and serves as a Sergeant in the Indian Air Force.

# Anas Muhammad Yahiya

Anas Muhammad Yahiya completed his 400-meter distance in 45.6 secs. Anas serves in the Indian navy and has been a very integral part of the relay team. He was part of the relay teams that won gold at the Asian Championships and the Asian Games in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

