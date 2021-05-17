Watch: Tokyo Olympics-hopeful Hima Das gives a sneak peek into her fitness routine

Star sprinter Hima Das has maintained her focus on the Tokyo Olympics despite the noise and uncertainty surrounding her qualification. The Asian Games gold medalist is currently training at the National Institute of Sports (NIS) in Patiala.

The 21-year-old has grown in leaps and bounds in the last few years, becoming one of the leading lights of Indian athletics. Her road to success has been paved by years of hard work and a strict fitness regimen.

Hima recently shared a short video of herself acing body flex during her workout session. Here’s a sneak peek into her fitness regimen:

Hima has set a routine for herself because she finds it important to stay motivated. She sets weekly plans for herself and gauges her progress daily in order to constantly monitor her personal growth.

Hima's Tokyo Olympics hopes suffered a setback with World Relays pullout

Hima, who was part of the women's 4x400m gold medal-winning team at the 2018 Asian Games, is yet to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. The former world junior champion was to compete in the World Relays as part of India's 4x100m relay team, but was forced to pull out over COVID-19 restrictions.

She was set to travel for a training-cum-competition tour to Turkey in April but it was later put on hold amid a surge in COVID-19 infections.

Currently ranked 91st in the world in her pet 200m, event, Hima has held an edge over some of the best athletes in the world in the discipline. With a personal best of 50.79 seconds in 400m, she remains a bright prospect for India.

Hima had smashed her own 400m national record at the 2018 Asian Games to bag a silver medal.

Hima has two remaining qualifiers to make the cut for the Tokyo Olympics until the end of June.

The Olympic qualifying standard for women's 400m is 51.35 seconds and is well within her grasp. The 21-year-old seemed to be in the groove in the Federation Cup in March. She clocked 23.21 seconds to clinch top honors in the women's 200m event. However, she failed to cross the Olympic qualification mark of 22.80 seconds.

