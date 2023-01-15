Watch: When Sydney McLaughlin gave a tour of her New Jersey high school 

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has ascended to the highest position as an athlete at the age of 23 after winning an Olympic gold medal and breaking world records. The American track star has quickly gained a large following and has become one of the most popular athletes on the internet thanks to her achievements.

Although she is on top of the world right now, Sydney started her journey by running for her high school on the tracks of New Jersey. Last year, Sydney took the time to return to Union Catholic Regional High School in Scotch Plains, New Jersey, to give FloTrack a tour of where it all began.

Sydney McLaughlin attends the World Athletics Awards press conference at Le Meridien Beach Plaza Hotel on December 05, 2022 in Monaco, Monaco. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

Sydney McLaughlin: Back to school

Sydney McLaughlin started the day off by interacting with the children in school through a challenging activity: juggling. She asked everyone to grab three balls and start juggling. Joining them in the activity, she explained what juggling is all about for her:

"My fifth grade teacher taught me how to juggle and I think it's definitely great for people who do sports, you know? It relieves stress. That's why I started it here, because I want to be able to spread that."

She then gave the visitors a tour of the school gym where she showed them the banner that was put up honoring her run at the Olympics in 2016. Her brother, Taylor, also won athlete of the year in the 2014-15 season.

Sydney McLaughlin of the United States and Stina Troest of Denmark compete during the Women's 400m Hurdles Semifinals on Day 11 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on August 16, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Paul Gilham/Getty Images)

In Rio, aged 17, Sydney McLaughlin finished fifth in the semi-final heat, failing to advance to the finals. But she became the youngest athlete to make the American Olympic track and field team since 1980.

Sydney then gave them a tour of the hallways, talking about how the school celebrated her return after her first Olympic outing. Speaking of how it all began, she said:

"I started running when I was six years old ... It kind of runs in the family ... My parents ran track in college so they got my older sister into doing it, my older brother and then me. My first track meet was like two towns over and my parents told me that if I won then I could eat a chocolate bar."

Sydney McLaughlin of Team United States looks on ahead of competing in the Women's 4x400m Relay Final on day ten of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 24, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

After battling a crowd of high schoolers on recess, she finally made her way to the cafeteria where she described her social life in school:

"I'm not very social when it comes to school ... I have a small group of friends and usually I'll just sit by myself and then if they come I'll sit with them, if not, I'll sit by myself."

Sydney talked about all her experiences preparing for the international stage while still in high school and how far she has come:

"Every year is a progression for me and, honestly, just seeing how much better I can make myself."

The tour she gave truly illustrated the humble beginnings the track athlete comes from.

