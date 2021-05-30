Wayde van Niekerk - The long-overdue replacement for Usain Bolt

Wayde van Niekerk's Rio Olympics maiden appearance was one of the most spine-tingling debuts of all time. As the coverage started, the commentators built Usain Bolt up as the main course, unaware that they were about to witness an incredible upset.

300m into the race, the South African sprinter unleashed a finish which put everyone on the edge of their seats. He broke the world - as well as the Olympic - 400m record.

Van Niekerk wasn't exactly unknown when he strode onto the track in Rio. He was already a gold medallist at the 2015 World Athletics Championships in Beijing, and continued his fantastic form post-Rio as well, winning the 2017 running of the World Athletics Championships in London.

Wayde van Niekerk's injury woes

However, two months after the London performance in 2017, Wayde was at an exhibition rugby match featuring non-rugby South African celebrities as well, where he tore his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL). He has been out of action since, until he participated in a 200m race at Boston last week.

However, he pulled up about 20-30m from the finish and limped to the finish line, putting it down to a niggle in his hip.

Wayde van Niekirk has a very tight timeline to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. He hasn't set any time under the qualifying standards for either the 200m (20.24 seconds) or the 400m (44.90 seconds) in the qualifying window.

Ever since he switched coaches, the 28-year-old has lived in the US. That's made it difficult for him to travel out to races in Europe and elsewhere (especially the Diamond League events) almost every week or the other until Tokyo.

Wayde van Niekerk - Usain Bolt's replacement?

Even Usain thinks so!

In a sport that's not exactly starved of showboating sprinters, quite a few of whom have disgraced themselves by doping (Ben Johnson, Justin Gatlin), among other disappointments that they have foisted on fans. In that regard, Wayde van Niekerk has been a welcome departure with a unique personality. In fact, much like Canadian Andre De Grasse, yet another sprinter touted as Usain Bolt's successor before he too had injury woes, Wayde Van Niekerk is a refreshingly different sort of athlete. Another uncommon feature of his career is that he was coached by a woman, Tannie Ans Botha, until he recently switched to Lance Brauman in early 2021.

Wayde Van Niekerk is also one of the most attractive runners to watch, having set a world record at the 400m final at the Rio Olympics. That's something you don't often see in these days of tactical racing, with professionals earning their incentives and appearance money at Diamond Leagues and other meets. By doing so, he matched the feats of Michael Johnson (200m at Atlanta in 1996) and David Rudisha (800m at London in 2012), among other athletes who have set world records while winning gold at the Olympics.

Wayde van Niekerk's career arc has also been unusual. He started out in 200m (and even 100m) early in his career but switched to 400m before Beijing, tasting outstanding success. Post 2017, the South African is back to focussing on 200m, but he could possibly take a shot at 400m as well. If he does manage that, van Niekirk could attempt to match yet another incredible achievement by Michael Johnson, that of the 200m/400m double gold at the same Olympics. It's something we don't see often these days, given that most sprinters tend to the 100m/200m double. However, there are some elite runners who have tried the 800m/1500m combination and, much less commonly, the 400m/800m double. That could be partly down to the demands of the events themselves and the unique physiologies of the athletes.

Wayde van Niekerk has a month in which to qualify for Tokyo, and if does manage that, it will be well worth the wait to see him perform. Even if he doesn't, it's unlikely he's done blowing our minds.

