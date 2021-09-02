"We are grateful for you": Sam Grewe received a heartwarming letter before he set out and won gold

Sam Grewe jumped his way to glory in the final of the T63 category of the high jump competition at the Paralympics. However, the American was motivated even before the event could start, as a warm gesture from a complete stranger warmed his heart.

Before the 23-year-old could set out for the event, he was handed a letter by one of the organizers. In the letter, were written probably some of the sweetest words an athlete would like to hear in their career.

It was penned down by Masaki Kondo, the father of a 13-year-old teenager, Haruki, who had suffered from osteosarcoma on his right knee at the age of 10 and had surgery on his 'rotation plasty'.

Sam Grewe had similar surgery at a young age. However, there was no quitting in him, as he was determined to reach greater heights in his life. He kept working hard and all of that helped him win the gold medal on the biggest stage of them all.

Sam Grewe moved by the letter

Masaki's son, Haruki, was all set to see his idol at the event, as he had tickets for the event. However, due to Covid protocols, that was not possible. Initially, the family was scared about the operation and the aftermath, but after learning about what happened to Grewe, they were assured of the whole procedure.

Masaki Konda wrote in the letter that:

A local Japanese man just handed me this note shortly after I arrived at the track to compete. Win or lose, this is what it’s all about. This makes it all worth it. pic.twitter.com/tOk4LNrE39 — Sam Grewe (@samgrewe) August 31, 2021

“Even though I knew the details of the rotation plastys surgery, I was very anxious because there was misinformation about its after function in Japan." He further added, "My son is watching you on TV today. We are all supporting you. Good luck!"

Highly motivated after this, Sam went onto the field and delivered the single greatest high jump performance in the Paralympics. After clearing the 1.86-meter mark, he was all tied with Mariyappan Thangavelu for the gold medal spot, as both of them were unable to clear the 1.88-meter mark.

However, after Mariyappan missed his 3 attempts, Sam jumped above the bar in his third and final attempt, clearing the mark and winning gold for USA. This moment definitely must have been special for Masakai Kondo and his son Haruki, who wished the best for Sam.

After receiving the letter, he posted it to his Twitter handle, with a caption that read as:

"A local Japanese man just handed me this note shortly after I arrived at the track to compete. Win or lose, this is what it’s all about. This makes it all worth it."

Edited by Rohit Mishra