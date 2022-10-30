What brand endorsements does Allyson Felix have? Net worth, brands explored

Allyson Felix is the most decorated female athlete the world has witnessed. She is a track and field athlete best known for her 200m sprints. In terms of longevity, Felix's legacy is unmatched.

She won 11 Olympic medals, including four consecutive wins in 4x400m and two medals in 4x100m. Moreover, Allyson is among the richest female athletes and has a net worth of $4.5 million.

Considering her excellent performance and most decorated career, Nike signed a contract with her. She was a brand ambassador for one of the world's most popular sports brands. However, the company allegedly asked for a 70 percent pay cut when she was pregnant. Felix considered this disrespectful and said:

"If we have children, we risk pay cuts from our sponsors during pregnancy and afterward. It's one example of a sports industry where the rules are still mostly made for and by men."

Seven-time gold medalist Allyson negotiated a deal with Nike, which they declined. As a result, she canceled her contract with them. Eventually, after the fiasco, many companies, including Nike, revealed new contracts that would protect athletes' pay during pregnancy.

Felix appreciated the decision, but she never returned to working with Nike. Instead, she started her own fashion brand, 'Saysh'. She recently launched a new collection for her brand.

Allyson Felix's early life and professional career

Hailing from Los Angeles, Allyson Felix was born on November 18, 1985. She is the youngest daughter of Paul and Marlean. She has an older brother who was also a sprinter like her, having won the 2002 USA Junior Championship.

She enrolled in a school in North Hills for her primary education and was named High School Athlete of the Year. Her exceptional performance led her to win a contract with Adidas.

Having made her debut at a young age, Allyson Felix specialized in the 200m race. However, she gradually shifted to the relay team. Allyson, a three-time world champion, debuted in the 2003 US National Championship.

She finished second in the competition with a time of 22.59 seconds. She has taken on a lot of competition in relay races and cemented her legacy.

Allyson participated in the US National Championship at 17. Following her performance, she secured her position at the 2003 Paris World Championships. However, Allyson Felix finished sixth in the game. The following year, she earned a silver medal at the 2004 Summer Olympics behind Jamaican player Veronica Campbell.

Allyson Felix on the track

Allyson Felix is the youngest gold medalist at the World Championship, claiming the trophy at 19. She dominated the track for over two decades, winning seven gold medals at the Olympics.

Still hungry for more, she participated in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Despite being phenomenal on track, fans doubted her performance. She practiced during the pandemic and qualified for 400m individual events a few months later.

In 2022, the most decorated American athlete announced her retirement from the track. She capped her 20-year-old journey with a bronze medal at the 2022 World Athletics Championship. As Allyson Felix is retiring, she revealed that she would focus on helping her fellow women pursue their careers in sports.

