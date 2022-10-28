When did Allyson Felix retire?

Seven-time Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix will not be a part of the 2024 Paris Olympics. She has announced her retirement from the track, and 2022 will be her last season. The decorated American athlete, who specializes in the 200m, will be missed by her fans during the historic event.

Felix played a vital role in helping her country top the medal tally with her exuberant performances on the track. Having begun her career in her teenage days, She has had a fabulous journey at the Olympics, especially in the relay. She has claimed four consecutive medals in 4 x 400 meters and two in 4 x 100 meters.

It's noteworthy that her performances in single events also brought laurels to her country. Her best of 21.69 seconds in the 200 meters at the 2012 US Olympics trials was recorded as the third-fastest time ever by an American woman. It's also the sixth-fastest time ever in history (recorded by a female athlete).

Even after being phenomenal on track, Felix announced her retirement earlier this year. She mentioned that she would officially retire from the games before the 2024 Paris Olympics, indicating that 2022 would be her last year dominating the track.

In her last Olympic race, she created the second-fastest run of her career in the 400 meters. Even during the global pandemic, she trained herself to qualify for the Olympics.

A few months later, she qualified for the 400 meters individual event at the age of 35. It was her first Olympics as a mother and her fifth in total. Following her performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, fans doubted her career. Despite facing challenges, Felix stood on the podium, flaunting her bronze medal with pride.

What is Allyson Felix doing now?

Allyson Felix, who started her journey at the 2003 US National Championship, revealed that she would continue to work on the sports field. Her valuable contribution will help young athletes to work on their skills.

Allyson Felix on track.

Felix even celebrated her retirement. She organized a street race in Los Angeles to inspire young athletes and celebrate her 20-year journey. At an event called "The Race of Change", Felix revealed that she had made a bucket list to complete after her retirement. She also mentioned being remembered as a "fierce competitor."

Felix is proud of her journey and wants to continue to contribute and help her fellow women who aspire to pursue their careers in athletics. Her retirement race was held in her birthplace of Los Angeles, making it more emotional for her.

Today, she is engaged in business. She recently launched the newest "Athleta x Allyson Felix Collection." She is active on social media and often shares her whereabouts.

It is pertinent to note that Felix is now more focussed on helping athletes and extending her business line. Besides the track, her fashion statement also became the talk of the town. She is the founder and president of a community-centred lifestyle brand that creates products for women called "Saysh."

