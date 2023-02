How to watch World Athletics Cross Country Championships Bathurst 2023

The World Athletics Cross Country Championships Bathurst 2023 is set to take place at Mount Panorama on February 18th. The competition will see more than 400 athletes from 45 teams around the world compete for the title.

The World Athletics YouTube channel and Facebook page will stream WXC Bathurst 23 live in many regions around the world. However, the livestream may not be available in a number of countries and regions.

Here, we take a look at various different sources that will allow you to watch the Athletics event. Note that some broadcasters may not show the event in real time.

Australia - SBS VICELAND, beIN SPORTS 2

- SBS VICELAND, beIN SPORTS 2 Balkan countries - (Bosnia, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia) Arena Sport

- (Bosnia, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia) Arena Sport Brazil - GLOBO SPORTV2

- GLOBO SPORTV2 Canada - CBC

- CBC Italy - RAI Sport+ HD

- RAI Sport+ HD Japan - TBS

- TBS Kenya - KBC

- KBC New Zealand - Sky Sport

- Sky Sport Pan Latin America - TYC Sports

- TYC Sports Pan Middle East - TBC

- TBC Portugal - RTP2

- RTP2 Spain - Teledeporte

- Teledeporte Sub-Saharan Africa - Supersport (GSL1, LIYU, SSM, VR3, VR3A)

- Supersport (GSL1, LIYU, SSM, VR3, VR3A) Turkey - TRT Spor Yildiriz

- TRT Spor Yildiriz UK - BBC Red Button

- BBC Red Button USA - CNBC

World Athletics Cross Country Championships Bathurst 2023 event schedule

February 17th 2023

8:00am - Golden Ticket Races

U20 Women & Men 4km (2 laps)

Top 7 into WXC

8:30am - Golden Ticket Races

Open Women 6km (Top 7 into WXC)

9:10am - Golden Ticket Races

Open Men 6km (Top 7 into WXC)

10:00am - Schools Challenge

1000: Girls & Boys U13 2km Cross Country

1015: Girls & Boys U14 4km Cross Country

1040: Girls & Boys U16 4km Cross Country

1105: Girls & Boys U18 & U20 4km Cross Country

1130: Teachers Hot Lap, 2k (men & women)

1:00pm – 5:00pm - World Athletics Teams warm up on track

5:30pm – 7:30pm - Hotlaps: any age, any start time

World Athletics

February 18th 2023

9:00am - Corporate and Public Teams Relays: 4 x 2km

- Corporate and Public Teams Relays: 4 x 2km 10:00am - Ambulant Races: men & women (distance 2km)

- Ambulant Races: men & women (distance 2km) 10:40am - World Masters Championships, Relay 4 x 2km

- World Masters Championships, Relay 4 x 2km 2.30pm - Pre Game Show on Main Stage. Interviews with the greats!

- Pre Game Show on Main Stage. Interviews with the greats! 3:00pm - Opening Ceremony (Welcome to Country)

- Opening Ceremony (Welcome to Country) 3:30pm - Mixed relay – 8km

- Mixed relay – 8km 4:10pm - U20 Women WXC 6km Championships

- U20 Women WXC 6km Championships 4:50pm - U20 Men WXC 8km Championships

- U20 Men WXC 8km Championships 5:30pm - Senior Women WXC 10km Championships

- Senior Women WXC 10km Championships 6:30pm - Senior Men WXC 10km Championship

- Senior Men WXC 10km Championship 7:10pm - Medal Ceremony – Mixed Relay

- Medal Ceremony – Mixed Relay 7:15pm - Medal Ceremony – U20 Women (individual)

- Medal Ceremony – U20 Women (individual) 7:20pm - Medal Ceremony – U20 Women (team)

- Medal Ceremony – U20 Women (team) 7:25pm - Medal Ceremony – U20 Men (individual)

- Medal Ceremony – U20 Men (individual) 7:30pm - Medal Ceremony – U20 Men (team)

- Medal Ceremony – U20 Men (team) 7:35pm - Medal Ceremony – Mixed Relay

- Medal Ceremony – Mixed Relay 7:40pm - Medal Ceremony – Women (individual)

- Medal Ceremony – Women (individual) 7:45pm - Medal Ceremony – Women (teams)

- Medal Ceremony – Women (teams) 7:50pm - Medal Ceremony – Men (individual)

- Medal Ceremony – Men (individual) 7:55pm - Medal Ceremony – Men (teams)

February 19th 2023

7:00am - Cross Country Challenge

U7 Boys & Girls, 800m

08 Boys & Girls, 800m

U9 Boys & Girls, 800m

7:15am - Cross Country Challenge

U10 Boys & Girls, 2km

U11 Boys & Girls, 2km

U12 Boys, 2km

U12 Girls, 2km

U13 Boys, 2km

U13 Girls, 2km

U14 Boys, 2km

U14 Girls, 2km

7:35am - Cross Country Challenge

U15 & U16 Boys, 4km

U15 & U16 Girls, 4km

U18 Boys, 4km

U18 Girls, 4km

U20 Boys, 6km

U20 Girls, 6km

8:20am - World Masters Championships

70+ age group – 4km

9:10am - World Masters Championships

35-69 age group – 6km

10:00am - Cross Country Challenge

Open Men, 10km

11:15am - Cross Country Challenge

Open Women, 10km

