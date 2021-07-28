Who is Daryll Neita? Net worth, records & Olympic performances

Daryll Neita is a British Sprinter. She was born and brought up in London, United Kingdom. She began to pursue her interest in running at a young age. Her ability at the track was first noticed by her mother. Daryll used to participate in several events during her school days.

After completing her primary education, Daryll joined the Shaftesbury Barnet athletics club. In 2012, Drayll won a silver medal in 100m at the English Schools’ Championships and a 100m title at the UK School Games.

After completing her school education, Daryll joined Oakland College in St. Albans and became a member of Oakland's Wolves Athletics Academy. She has represented the academy at SEAA and SESSA Championships.

In 2010, Daryll made her first national appearance at the 2010 England U15 Athletics Championships, where she finished 4th in 100m Sprints. In 2012, she bagged two silver medals in the 60m and 200m Indoor at the SEAA Indoor Championships. That same year, Daryll finished 5th in the 100m event at the England Athletics Championships.

In 2014, as a student-athlete, Daryll won the 100m title at the SESSA Championships and the following year she clinched the 60m Indoor title at the England U20 Indoor Championships.

In 2015, Daryll missed bronze by a fraction of a second at the 2015 European Junior Athletics Championships. In 2016, she bagged silver in 100m at the British Athletics Championships.

Daryll then bagged consecutive silver medals in 2017 and 2018 and a Bronze in 2019 in 100m Sprints. Daryll won a silver medal in 100m at the British Indoor Championships.

Daryll Neita is the current World No. 223 Women 100m Sprinter with 1243 points. She holds the national record along with the Great Britain relay team in the 4x100m Relay. She is currently training under Rana Reider.

Dina Asher-Smith fastest in the women's 100m heats in 11.28 (-2.2), with Imani Lansiquot in 11.73 (-2.8m), Daryll Neita in 11.39 (-2.5), Asha Philip in 11.59 (-2.0) and Kristal Awuah in 11.75 (-2.6) the other winners.#MullerBritishChamps

📸Getty Images for British Athletics pic.twitter.com/GOjTu6fQYf — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) June 25, 2021

Daryll Neita made her senior international debut at the European Championships in 2016, where she helped the Great Britain relay team win the Silver medal in the 4x100m Relay in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

In 2017, Daryll lead the Great Britain relay team to the Silver medal in the 4x100m Relay at the World Athletics Championships. The next year, she won the 4x100m title at the European Athletics Championships.

In 2019, Daryll successfully anchored the Great Britain relay team to a second consecutive silver medal at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

Daryll Neita's Olympics appearance

Daryll made her Olympic debut at the 2016 Rio Olympics. She bagged a bronze medal in the 4x100m Relay.

Daryll Neita will be appearing in her second consecutive Olympics this year at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. She will be a part of the 100m and 4x100m Relay team.

Daryll Neita's biography

Date of Birth: 29 August 1996 (age 24)

Birth Place: London, England

Sport/Event(s): Athletics

Current World Ranking: Women's 100m:15

Women's Overall Ranking: 233

Earnings: N/A

Daryll Neita's achievements

Olympic Games

2016 Rio de Janeiro 4×100 m relay( bronze)

World Championships

2017 London 4×100 m relay (Silver)

2019 Doha 4×100 m relay(Silver)

European Championships

2019 Poland 100 m (Silver)

2018 Berlin 4×100 m relay (Gold)

2016 Amsterdam 4×100 m relay (Silver)

