Who is Noah Lyles' girlfriend Junelle Bromfield? Everything you need to know about the Jamaican Olympic medallist

American track and field star Noah Lyles is dating fellow sprinter and athlete Junelle Bromfield. The two recently celebrated their one-year anniversary on Instagram.

Born in February, the 25-year-old Junelle Bromfield is a sprinter who specializes in the 4x400 meter relay.

Raised in Jamaica, Bromfield has an impressive list of achievements to her name. The athlete won a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the 4x400m relay event. She also has a 2022 World Athletics Championships silver medal to her name in the same category.

The Jamaican won the World Indoor Championships in 2022, which were held in Belgrade, and claimed silver at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Junelle is currently ranked 32nd in the world women's 400m according to the World Athletics site. The highest rank the sprinter has ever achieved was 21. Bromfield's best time in the 400m is 50.77, which she clocked at the National Stadium in Kingston on June 27, 2021.

Noah Lyles at the 2023 World Athletics Championships

The 2023 World Athletics Championships have been a standout moment for American track and field athlete Noah Lyles.

Lyles dealt with COVID-19 a month before the World Championships, meaning that he just qualified for the tournament.

However, this didn't seem to affect the 26-year-old one bit as he raced to his first-ever 100m gold at the World Championships on August 20. He also clocked a personal best time of 9.83 seconds.

Noah Lyles will next be in action at the 200m finals of the World Athletics Championships.

Lyles was part of a golf buggy collision on his way to track, but that didn't prove to be a deterrent. He clocked the fastest time of the semi-finals in 19.76. The sprinter will be looking to defend his title from last year.