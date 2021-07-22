Who is Sam Kendricks? Net worth, Records and Olympic performances

Sam Kendricks is one of the best pole vaulters coming out of America. He has won multiple World Championships and is one of the top medal prospects for US at the Tokyo Olympics 2021. Kendricks will be heading into his second Olympic Games and, having already won bronze in Rio, he will be hoping for another finish at the podium to cement his place as a top tier pole vaulter. Here's more on that and a few other things about the American.

Who are the top US track and field athletes at Tokyo Olympics 2020?

# 1 Sam Kendricks and his family association with University of Mississippi

Sam Kendricks decided to attend college at the University of Mississippi, and that goes without surprise, as both his mom and dad are closely associated with Ole Miss[University of Mississippi.] His father Scott was a former middle-distance runner at the university and ended up coaching Oxford High School. His mother, Marni, works as the assistant dean at the School of Engineering at Ole Miss.

Athletics: 'Small-town boy' Kendricks making it big

# 2 What is Sam Kendricks' net worth?

Sam Kendricks has been associated with Nike with his net-worth expected to be anywhere between $ 1 million- $ 5 million.

# 3 How many medals has Sam Kendricks won in his career?

Sam Kendricks is one of the most decorated athletes in the sport of pole-vault. He claimed the bronze medal in is very first Olympic games. Kendricks is a two-time world champion, having won gold at the 2017 and 2019 World Championships. He also won two silver medals at the World Indoor Championships in 2016 and 2018. In his NCAA career at the University of Mississippi, Kendricks won two championships, in 2013 and 2014, all while breaking the collegiate record.

# 4 Sam Kendricks and his performance at Rio Olympics

Sam Kendricks qualified for the finals after successfully pulling off a 5.7 meter vault. The pressure of competing in his first Olympic games didn't get the better of him, as he kept his cool and completed a 5.85 meter vault, to finish with a bronze medal at Rio.

#WorldAthleticsChamps Fair Play Award nominee:@mondohoss600, @samkendricks and @LisekPiotr for their heartwarming camaraderie🤝



Retweet to vote for Sam, Armand and Piotr, competition closes Sunday 13th of October. pic.twitter.com/l63QWZoKYo — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) October 7, 2019

# 5 Sam Kendricks best career performances

Sam Kendricks had a stellar year in 2016, as he confidently went into the World Indoor Championships and vaulted 5.90 meters, which became his personal best at that time. He bettered this record in 2019 at the World Championships in Doha, when he performed a 6.06 meter vault to set the American record in Pole-Vault.

# 6 Sam Kendricks is a Second Lieutenant in the Army

Sam Kendricks is a two-time world champion, but other than that he is also a second lieutenant and Army reservist. Kendricks stayed at ROTC [Reserve Officers Traning Corps] throughout his college, and after his graduation became a second lieutenant in the US army.

Also Read: List Of US Athletes Qualified For Tokyo Olympics

Edited by Diptanil Roy