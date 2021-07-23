Who is Teahna Daniels? Records & Olympics expectations

Teahna Daniels is an American Sprinter. She was born on 25th March 1997, in Orlando city,Florida, United States. Teahna represents USA in the 100m sprint.

Teahna started pursuing athletics in high school. She bagged four 100m titles at the FHSAA State Championships and a 60m title at the 2015 New Balance Indoor Nationals in high school.

After graduating, Tehna took admission at the University of Texas in Austin and became a member of their athletics team, Texas Longhorns. She represented the University at the NCAA Indoor and Outdoor Championships (2016-2019).

In 2014, Teahna received her first career break. She won her first national medal (bronze) in 100m Sprints, while she finished 6th in 200m Sprints at the US Junior Track and Field Championships.

In 2015, Teahna clinched her first national title in a 100m sprint at the US Junior Athletics Championships. The following year, she won her first NCAA title in the 60m Sprint Longhorns at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships.

In 2017, the 24-year-old won her first NCAA Outdoor Medal (bronze) in 100m sprints at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships. In 2018, she made it to the senior national podium with a bronze medal in the 60m sprint at the USATF Indoor at the Championships.

In 2019, Teahna Daniels pocketed two silver medals in the 100m and 200m sprints at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships. That same year she clinched her first senior national 100m title at the USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, followed by a 100m title at the NACAC U23 Athletics Championships.

In 2019, Teahna made her professional international debut at the World Athletics Championships, where she anchored the US relay team to a bronze medal in the 4x100m relay, while Teahna ended uped in 7th position in the 100m dash at an individual level.

Teahna Daniel's Olympic history

Teahna will be participating in her maiden Summer Games in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics 2020. She finished third in the finals of the 100-meter dash at the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials at Hayward Field, to seal her place in the Olympics.

Not only that, the Texas track-and-field great is one of the biggest contenders for a podium finish in this year's Games.

Her Late Father On Her Mind, Teahna Daniels Rebounds From Fourth At NCAAs To America’s Fastest Woman, via @TeamUSA https://t.co/Sv5kukiOnO pic.twitter.com/TlyzGDuo7D — USATF (@usatf) July 28, 2019

Date of Birth: March 25, 1997 (age 24)

Birth Place: Orlando, Florida, United States

Sport/Event(s): Track and Field

Current World Rankings: Women's 100m- 11

Women's 200m- 35

Women's Overall Ranking-178

Earnings - N/A

