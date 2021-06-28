Tokyo Olympics 2020: Who is Trayvon Bromell and why is Usain Bolt backing him to win 100m in Tokyo next month?

Eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt has his eyes fixed on Trayvon Bromell. Although Bolt refrains from making any predictions, the Jamaican strongly believes that Bromell could end up winning the gold medal in the men's 100m final.

In a recent interview with the Associated Press, Bolt said:

"I'm keeping my eyes on Bromell because I know the times and seen the work. I'm keeping my eyes on next year and the years to come."

So who is Trayvon Bromell?

Trayvon Bromell is an American sprinter. As a freshman at Baylor University, Bromell won his first National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) championship when he finished the race in 9.97s. A year later, Bromell clocked the same race at 9.84s. To put it into perspective, American legend Carl Lewis' best in 100m was the 9.92s dash. That is how fast Bromell ran in his second year of college.

His impressive showing at the NCAA championships paved the way for Bromell to take part in the World Championships in 2015 where he found himself in the company of a few track legends.

The athletes who were in Bromell's adjoining lanes were Usain Bolt, Justin Gatlin, Andre de Grasse, Tyson Gay and Asafa Powell. But the reputations did not matter to Bromell as he finished the race third, clocking 9.92s. Andre de Grasse too had clocked the same timing which led to both athletes winning bronze medals.

Post his success at the 2015 World Championships, the Rio Olympics were up next for Bromell. To prepare himself, Bromell participated in a Diamond League meet in Birmingham. During his warm-up routine, Bromell felt a throbbing pain in his left feel.

Medical examinations revealed a bone spur growing near his Achilles. Bromell's participation in the Rio Games was cast into a shadow of doubt. However, Bromell preserved and ran through the US Track and Field Trials to pave the way for his maiden Olympic ticket.

At the Rio Olympics 2016, 20-year-old Bromell clocked 10.06s to finish last in the men's 100m final.

He had another opportunity to grab his first Olympic medal as he was also part of the US 4x100m relay team. The team finished third to clinch bronze. For a moment, it felt as if a dream had been realized.

However, soon after the race, the team was disqualified for an exchange violation. To make matters worse, the race had caused Bromell's injury to flare up. The sprinter was in great pain and was eventually wheeled out of the arena.

To overcome the injury, Bromell had to undergo two surgeries. The next time Bromell could race was only in 2019.

In 2021, the 25-year-old sprinter thrilled everyone at the US Olympic Track and Field trials. Bromell clocked an impressive 9.80s to finish the race first and book a spot for the Tokyo games. Bromell's time was the fourth-fastest in the men's 100m division since Rio. A delighted Bromell shared his feelings at the time. He said:

“It’s a marvelous feeling."

Bromell's journey has been inspiring and we now know why Bolt is backing him to win 100m in Tokyo next month.

