Why India may win an athletics medal this time at Olympic

15 Jul 2018

Hima Das, the pride of the entire nation.

Hima Das’ gold-winning run, particularly spectacular in the last stretch, has set the country in a euphoric mood. Barely days after Dipa Karmakar’s gold at the World Cup challenge event, another girl from North East has added yet another golden feather to India’s rather empty plumage.

The spectacular performance of Hima Das, who until recently nurtured a desire to become a footballer, has raised the possibility of a medal at athletics events. The government has declared that it will fund her preparations for the Tokyo Olympics, and she will be a part of the ambitious TOPS (The Olympic Podium Finish) programme.

The victory and subsequent celebrations show how much India longs for that elusive medal at world events. But it may take a lot of consolidated efforts to convert this possibility into a medal. Though the time she clocked is still about 3 seconds less than the Olympic record, she has recently started practicing with spikes, thus raising the strong possibility of a medal.

Hima Das was conservative in the first 200 meters at the 400 meters final event, but in the last 100 meters, she came from behind by dashing the hopes of Romanian and American athletes.

Her victory shows that capturing crude talent and nurturing it will prove crucial in changing India’s sports culture. Until recently, she used to run barefoot in the muddy paddy fields in the state of Assam. Her confident last 100 meter sprint is the reason why she might end the quest for elusive gold.

There was a time when Indians (both in the Team and Individual events) would falter at the last stages. I still remember the last minute goal by Poland in the Sydney Olympics, which cost India a place in the semi-finals at Field Hockey event. But times are changing for the better. Indians are clinching the victory from the jaws of defeat.

One observation is the contribution of North East to Indian sports. North East is proving to be a cradle for India’s medal hopes. Dingko Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Dipa Karmakar and Mary Kom are hail from the North-East. Dingko Singh is credited for beginning the boxing culture in North-East, thus inspiring the likes of Marykom and many others.

It is India’s girls' brigade which is the flag-bearer. Saina, Sania, Sindhu, Heena Sidhu and Dipaka Kumari have continued to carry hopes which the country struggles to change its mindset and attitude towards a girl child. The beginning is underway, and in all likelihood, India’s nascent sports culture will get adequate support from the Government and the people.