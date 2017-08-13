Why Usain Bolt stopped running in his final ever race

A disappointing end to a glittering career.

Bolt suffers a severe cramp during the race

What's the story?

The world gathered together to see the swansong of one of the most talented athletes ever to grace the earth. The expectation was high and the energy was palpable inside the stadium as the Jamaican contingent got ready for one of their most important races.

Usain Bolt's final race of a glittering career was met with hope and anticipation as the world expected a gold medal to make up for the disappointing bronze he won in his last solo race just days ago. Instead, the hope soon turned to agony as Bolt fell to the floor during the dying stages of the 4x100 m relay race, grimacing with pain.

In case you didn't know...

Bolt finished third in his last and final individual race, finishing behind eventual winner Justin Gatlin and needless to say, it left a sour taste in everyone's mouths. SO naturally, everyone expected a better performance in the 4x100 m relay.

The heart of the matter

Bolt received the baton from compatriot Yohan Blake at the final stretch of the track and the team was third at the time. One last dash would have pretty much assured the Jamaicans a podium finish but instead, their star sprinter began to slow down and turned his run into a somersault. As he clutched his left hamstring, the shocked crowd realised it was an injury that meant Bolt's legacy would end on the worst possible note.

As a wheelchair made its presence to help the charismatic showman, the Champion in Bolt forced him to make his way up and with the help of his teammates, walk away from the track. The walk was poetic too, possibly describing the last and final time we will see the speedster at a track and field event. Great Britain ultimately won the race but all eyes were fixed on the Jamaican.

What's next?

The injury appeared to be a severe cramp in the left hamstring but an MRI will give a better clarity of the situation. Since the race, fans and athletes alike have sent their recovery wishes and thanked the runner for his incredible contribution to world sport.

Author's take

It is highly unfortunate that such a magnificent career had to end like this but knowing Bolt, he will put the disappointment behind him and focus on the positives of a career that has left everyone in awe of the athlete.