World Athletics Championships 2022 Day 1 Results: Avinash Sable, M Sreeshankar reach final; Allyson Felix ends career with bronze

India's campaign on Day 1 at the World Athletics Championships 2022 saw mixed results, with Avinash Sable (Men's 3000m steeplechase) and Murali Sreeshankar (Men's Long jump) qualifying for the final in their respective events.

However, all was not rosy for the men's long jump duo of Jeswin Aldrin Johnson and Muhammad Anees Yahiya, who failed to qualify among the top 12 best jumpers.

In the men's shot put event, an injury to Tajinderpal Singh Toor meant that he failed to register a single throw, putting an end to his participation in the World Athletics Championships 2022 even before it began.

India also had representation in the WAC 2022 race walk events which kick-started the action. There was nothing much to celebrate for the Indian athletes though, as Priyanka Goswami (34th) and Sandeep Kumar (40th) endured poor outings on the day.

The event headliner on the opening day was the 4x400m mixed relay, which featured Allyson Felix, one of USA's best ever track and field athlete, who was running the last race of her career.

With many eyes fixated on Felix, the home crowd was hopeful of a fitting finish to her career with a gold, but a sensational effort from the Dominican Republic and Netherlands' quartets saw the USA take home bronze.

India's full results on Day 1 of World Athletics Championships 2022

Women's 20km race walk

Priyanka Goswami - 34th

Men's 20km race walk

Sandeep Kumar - 40th

Men's 3000m Steeplechase (Qualifiers)

Avinash Sable - 7th [8:18.75 min and qualified for the final]

Sable finished third in Heat #3.

Men's Long Jump (Qualifiers)

Murali Sreeshankar (7th)- 8.00m [Qualified for the final]

Jeswin Aldrin Johnson (20th) - 7.79m

Muhammad Anees Yahiya (23rd) - 7.73m

Men's Shot Put

Tajinderpal Singh Toor failed to make a single throw due to injury

Allyson Felix finishes career with bronze medal in 4x400m mixed relay at World Athletics Championships 2022

Allyson Felix was beaten in her leg by Dominican Republic's Marileidy Paulino

America's track and field legend Allyson Felix was given charge of the second leg of the 4x400m mixed relay at WAC 2022, and while she did enjoy a massive lead close to the end of her leg, a rapid run from Marileidy Paulino reduced Felix's lead to almost nothing.

On the final leg, Kennedy Simon almost sprinted home to gold but for DR's Fiordaliza Cofil and a run to remember from the Netherlands' Femke Bol, both of who overtook Simon to help their countries pip USA on the podium.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far