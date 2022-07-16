World Athletics Championships 2022: From jostling at the last hurdle to sprinting home, Avinash Sable had enough to spare

India’s versatile distance runner Avinash Sable sprinted home to earn an automatic qualification in the men’s 3000m steeplechase at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in Eugene on Friday.

The 27-year-old Indian army runner dominated the first half of the race and clocked 8:18.75 seconds to finish third in the final heats of the day to stay on course for a medal round scheduled for Sunday.

Ethiopia’s Hailemariyam Amare finished first with a time of 8:18.34, Evan Jager of the USA clocked 8:18.44 for second place. The top three in each of the three heats and six fastest runners made the medal round scheduled for Sunday.

Despite sprinting hard on the last, Sable had enough to spare.

“I’m happy that I have achieved my goal of staying on course for a medal round. The basic target in the qualification round was to clock below 8 minutes and 20 seconds. I will chalk out a different strategy for the medal round,” Sable said during a mixed zone interaction.

Avinash Sable impresses in WAC 2022 qualifiers

Inspire Institute of Sport @IIS_Vijayanagar



Now, he’s made the final of the 3000m event for a second consecutive time!



#WCHOregon22 #History #CraftingVictories #TeamIIS In 2019, Avinash Sable became the first male steeplechaser from India to qualify for the World Championships since 1991.Now, he’s made the final of the 3000m event for a second consecutive time! In 2019, Avinash Sable became the first male steeplechaser from India to qualify for the World Championships since 1991. Now, he’s made the final of the 3000m event for a second consecutive time!🇮🇳 #WCHOregon22 #History #CraftingVictories #TeamIIS https://t.co/wXgia5GOoU

Sable led the field of 13 runners for nearly half of the 3000m steeplechase race. Evan Jager of USA stayed close on the Indian athlete's heels before taking pole position with two laps to go as Sable slowed down. With 600m to go, Sable positioned sixth and started his long drive home to stay in the top three positions.

However, at the last water jump, Sable had to jostle for space as two other runners blocked his track.

“I lost fraction of seconds and had to work extra hard on the home straight as two other runners weren’t quick on the water jump,” Sable said.

Morocco’s Soufiane El Bakkali (8:16.65), Leonard Kipkemoi Bett (8:16.94) and Abraham Kibiwot (8:17.04) of Kenya were the top three in the heat first.

Lamecha Girma of Ethiopia (8:19.64), Kenya’s Conseslus Kipruto (8:20.12) and Hillary Bor of the USA (8:20.18) qualified from the second heat.

“The final will be a tactical battle and the last round will be decisive. I am prepared for that,” Sable said, before heading for a cool-down session.

Avinash Sable will be in action next in the 3000m Men's Steeplechase final on July 18.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far