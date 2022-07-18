World Athletics Championships 2022: Indian contingent's July 19 schedule, streaming details

India's Avinash Sable qualified for the 3000m steeplechase final, his second successive final, at the World Athletics Championships (WAC) on July 16. He finished third in Heat 3, clocking 8:18.75s at Hayward Field in Oregon, USA.

Sable was leading midway through until Ethiopia's Hailemariyam Amare (8:18.34) and Evan Jager (8:18.44) of the USA surpassed him to finish first and second respectively.

The 27-year-old, shattered his own national record during his appearance at the 2019 World Championships, with a timing of 8:25.23 in the heats.

Despite his best efforts, it clearly wasn't Sable's day. He was on the receiving end of Ethiopian Takele Nigate's accidental tripping during the race.

Although Sable is not an overwhelming favorite for the podium finish, this time around he will look to better his timing and position at the World Athletic Championship.

Sable has been on a national record-breaking spree lately. His latest best performance has to be at the prestigious Diamond League Meeting in Rabat last month, where he finished fifth in the race, clocking 8:12.48s.

Apart from this, Sable also holds national records in three separate events – 3000m steeplechase, 5000m and the half marathon.

World Athletics Championships 2022: Indian athletes in action on July 19

India's Avinash Sable will be in action in the men's 3000m steeplechase final on Tuesday (July 19) at the ongoing championship.

Here's the list of athletes:

ATHLETE EVENT DATE TIME AVINASH SABLE MEN'S 3000M STEEPLECHASE (FINALS) JULY 19 7:50AM IST

World Athletics Championships 2022: Live streaming details

WAC 2022 is being broadcast live in India on SONY TEN 2 and SONY SIX. The live stream of the event is available on Sony Sports Network's premium OTT platform, SonyLIV.

