World Athletics Championships 2022: Neeraj Chopra in contention for maiden gold; July 24 India schedule, streaming details

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra has heralded a new era for Indian athletics, inculcating a winning mentality in every Indian who loves the sport, proving time and again that consistency is the key to success.

Ever since his Tokyo Olympics gold, the 24-year-old has been on a record-shattering spree, making winning medals seem more effortless than ever.

Neeraj hurled the spear to a distance of 88.39m in his first attempt to breach the automatic qualification mark of 83.50m to secure his maiden Worlds final berth at the ongoing 2022 World Athletics Championships (WAC) on July 22.

After qualifying for the final, Neeraj Chopra was quoted as saying by PTI:

"It was a good start. I'll give my 100% in the final. There is a little bit of zigzag in my run-up. I shook a little bit, but it was a good throw."

Neeraj topped Group A while Grenada's Anderson Peters later cleared a distance of 89.91m to top Group B as well as the overall tally.

Julian Weber (87.58m) and Jakub Vadlejch (85.23m) were the two other athletes, apart from the table toppers, who secured a direct qualification mark at the mega event.

The rest of the athletes qualified depending on their scores, as 12 javelin throwers will be in action in the final.

Among the heavyweights, another Indian, Rohit Yadav, will compete in the final after finishing sixth in Group B and 11th overall with his first-round throw of 80.42m in the qualification round.

World Athletics Championships 2022: Indian athletes in action on July 24

Three Indian athletes will be in action at the ongoing 2022 World Athletics Championships on Sunday (July 24). Neeraj Chopra and Rohit will compete in the men's javelin throw final while Eldhose Paul will be in action in the men's triple jump final.

Here's the list of athletes:

ATHLETE SPORTS DATE TIME (IST) NEERAJ CHOPRA MEN'S JAVELIN THROW- FINAL JULY 24 7:05AM ROHIT YADAV MEN'S JAVELIN THROW- FINAL JULY 24 7:05AM ELDHOSE PAUL MEN'S TRIPLE JUMP FINAL JULY 24 6:30AM

World Athletics Championships 2022: Live streaming details

WAC 2022 is being broadcast live in India on SONY TEN 2 and SONY SIX. The live stream of the event is available on Sony Sports Network's premium OTT platform, SonyLIV.

