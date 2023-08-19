World Athletics Championships 2023: Preview, Indians at the event, and where to watch

Tokyo Olympics star Neeraj Chopra will lead a strong 27-member Indian contingent in Budapest, Hungary, for the World Athletics Championships 2023. The group will feature 23 men and four women in different disciplines.

Chopra is the only World Championships medallist on the list. He will be keen to win the gold medal in the Javelin Throw event in Budapest.

Apart from Chopra, India will be expecting a lot from Avinash Sable. The 3000m steeplechase athlete has been improving consistently over the past couple of years and has emerged as one of the contenders for his event at the World Athletics Championships 2023.

Murali Sreeshankar has also been impressive throughout the year. The other two Javelin Throw stars on the list, Manu DP and Kishore Jena, are expected to do wonders in the competition, too.

The current national record holder in the Hurdles, Jyoti Yarraji, was outstanding in the recent Asian Athletics Championships 2023. She also clinched a bronze medal in World University Games this year.

Other Indian women athletes include Shaili Singh, Annu Rani, and Priyanka Goswami. In the absence of Bhawna Jat, Goswami will carry the responsibility in Race Walking.

In Triple Jump, India will have three representatives: Abdulla Aboobacker, Praveen Chithravel, and Eldhose Paul.

Sarvesh Anil Kushare is the only Indian who will feature in High Jump. The four-time national champion is expected to make a big impact.

27-member Indian squad for World Athletics Championships 2023

Javelin Throw

Men: Neeraj Chopra, D P Manu, Kishore Jena

Women: Annu Rani

3000m Steeplechase

Men: Avinash Sable

Women: Parul Chaudhary

Long Jump

Men: M Sreeshankar, Jeswin Aldrin

Women: Shaili Singh

100m Hurdles

Women: Jyothi Yarraji

20km race walk

Men: Akashdeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Paramjeet Singh

35km race walk

Men: Ram Baboo

800m race walk

Men: Krishan Kumar

1500m race walk

Men: Ajay Kumar Saroj

400m Hurdles

Men: Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan

High Jump

Men: Sarvesh Anil Kushare

Triple Jump

Men: Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacker, Eldhose Paul

4x400m Relay

Men: Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Anas, Muhammed Ajmal, Rajesh Ramesh, Arul Rajalingam, Mijo Chacko Kurian

Where to watch World Athletics Championships 2023 in India

The World Athletics Championships 2023 will air on Sony TV in India. The channel is only expected to broadcast events that feature Indian athletes.

All the events will be available for live streaming in the Jio Cinema app.