World Athletics Championships 2023: Top four medal hopes for India 

The World Athletics Championships 2023 is scheduled to be held in Budapest, Hungary from August 19 to 27. Top athletes from across the world will compete in this highly competitive track and field event.

The Indian squad that would represent the country at the event looks solid. The reigning Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra will lead India's campaign at the World Athletics Championships.

At last year's edition of the championships in Eugene, Neeraj was the only medalist from India. He won a silver medal. However, this year, our in-form athletes will aim to increase the medal count.

Strongest medal prospects for India at the World Athletics Championships 2023

#1 Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra will aim for a gold medal in the men's javelin throw in Budapest. At the 2022 World Athletics Championships, he clinched a silver medal with a throw of 88.13m.

After scripting history at the Tokyo Olympics by winning a gold medal in javelin throw, Chopra has consistently performed well. The 25-year-old won the 2022 Diamond League final in Zurich, with an impressive 88.44m throw.

In 2023 as well, Neeraj has done well so far. He threw 88.67m to win the Doha Diamond League. Thereafter, he tasted another victory at the Lausanne Diamond League (87.66m throw).

At the upcoming event, he will get tough competition from other leading javelin throwers of the world like Jakub Vadlejch, Julian Weber and Anderson Peters, among others. Nevertheless, Chopra's fitness, form and consistency makes him one of the best in the world.

Undoubtedly, he is India's biggest medal hope in the men's javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships 2023.

#2 Murali Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar will represent India in the men's long jump. At the recently concluded Asian Athletics Championships 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand, he jumped 8.37m to win a silver medal. With that leap, he also qualified for the Paris Olympics.

The 24-year-old has been brilliant this year. At the 2023 National Inter-State Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar, he jumped 8.41m.

In addition, at the Paris Diamond League 2023, Sreeshankar finished in the third position in men's long jump with an 8.09m leap. Hence, considering his recent form, the young athlete will definitely be a medal contender at the prestigious World Athletics Championships.

#3 Jeswin Aldrin

Jeswin Aldrin is another excellent long jumper in the Indian squad. He is a strong contender for a podium finish at the World Athletics Championships 2023.

Earlier this year, at the National Jumps Competition, Aldrin came up with his best jump of 8.42m, to break the national record. The previous record of 8.36m was set by Murali Sreeshankar.

It is noteworthy that, at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece jumped 8.41m to win a gold medal in the men's long jump. So, Jeswin Aldrin's effort of 8.42m is slightly better than that.

Recently, at the 2023 CITIUS Meeting in Switzerland, the 21-year-old leapt 8.22m to claim the top position. That winning jump is a good sign ahead of the big event.

#4 Avinash Mukund Sable

Avinash Sable will represent India in the men's 3000m steeplechase at the 2023 World Athletics Championships. He has shown what he is capable of at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

In Birmingham last year, Sable clocked 8:11.20 to grab the silver medal. With that outstanding effort, he set a new national record as well. It must be noted that the Kenyan athletes have been dominant in the men's 3000m steeplechase at the Commonwealth Games since past six editions.

In 2023 at the Silesia Diamond League, the 28-year-old clocked 8:11.63 and finished in sixth position in the 3000m steeplechase. However, his timing was good enough to earn him a qualifying spot for the Paris Olympics 2024.

Moreover, Avinash has considerably improved over the course of time. He has the ability to produce a remarkable result in any event, like his silver-winning effort at the Commonwealth Games last year.

The upcoming World Athletics Championships will surely be a big challenge for the track and field athletes of India. Nonetheless, they can put up a great show at the mega event.