World Athletics orders suspension to long-distance runner Kiranjeet Kaur for failing a dope test

India reports one of the highest numbers of doping cases in the world.

What’s the story?

31-year-old long-distance runner Kiranjeet Kaur, who came first among the Indians at the Tata Steel Kolkata 25K held last year, faces provisional suspension by the World Athletics as she has tested positive for a prohibited substance.

In case you didn't know

Kaur is the recipient of a bronze medal that she won at the Federation Cup National Championships in Patiala in March 2019. She had originally finished at the no.4 spot but was awarded the bronze as Sanjivani Jadhav was stripped of her gold due to a doping crime that she had committed. Kaur was also a participant at the 5000m race in Patiala in which she finished fifth. In 2018, she bagged a silver in 5000m in the National Inter-State Championships in Guwahati.

The heart of the matter

In a drug- determination test, Kaur tested positive for Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators (SARMs), an anabolic agent that is banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) since 2008. SARMs can stimulate androgen receptors in muscle and bone, which is often misused by athletes to enhance their performance in sports. It is prohibited for use by athletes at all times, whether they are taking part in a competition or not.

The Athletics Integrity Unit released a statement stating, "Presence of Prohibited Substances (SARM S22) (Article 2.1) - Notice of Allegation Issued.”

What’s next?

India reports one of the highest cases of doping offense in the world. In 2019, 157 athletes were caught for doping. It remains to be seen if strict actions taken against athletes can reduce the number of dope offenders in the country or not.