World Athletics U-20 Championships: Full list of Indians participating, events and schedule

The Indian contingent comprising of 27 athletes has reached Nairobi, Kenya to compete in the World Athletics U-20 Championships. After a small delay in flying, the Indians finally reached Nairobi airport, via Doha on Sunday morning.

Once again the pandemic has ruled out all the fans from the stadiums. The event, which was scheduled to start on August 17, has now been moved to August 18 due to certain Covid-19 related problems.

The postponement means that the U-20 Championships are now scheduled between August 18 - August 22. More than 100 countries are reported to be participating in this five-day athletics spectacle. Ahead of the event, here's a look at the Indian contingent that will be participating in the World Athletics U-20 Championships.

Indian contingent participating at the World Athletics U-20 Championships.

Boys

Nalubothu Shanmuga Srinivas - 200 m

Anu Kumar - 800m

Sunil Joliya Jinabhai - 3000m steeplechase

Tejas Ashok Shirse - 110m hurdles

Hardeep and Rohan Kamble - 400m hurdles

Amit - 10000m race walk

Amandeep Dhaliwal - shot put

Kunwer Ajai Singh Rana and Jay Kumar - Javelin throw

Vipin Kumar - hammer throw

Donald. M - triple jump

Bharth S, Kapil, Abdul Razak, Sumit Chahal and Nagarjunan S - 4X400 m relay

Girls

Priya H Mohan and Summy - 400m

Pooja - 800m and 1500m

Ankita Dhyani - 5000m

Agasara and Ann Tomy - 100m hurdles

Shaili Singh - long jump

Baljeet Bajwa - 10000m race walk

Priya H Mohan, Summy, Payal Vohra, Deepanshi and Kunja Rajitha - 4x400m relay

India schedule for U-20 World Athletics Championships

Day 1: August 18, Wednesday

4x400m mixed relay heats

Vipin Kumar - men’s hammer throw [ qualification]

Amandeep Singh Dhaliwal - men’s shot put [ qualification]

Priya Mohan & Summy - women’s 400m [heats ]

Jay Kumar & Kunwer Ajai Raj Singh Rana - men’s javelin throw [qualification]

4x400m mixed relay final

Day 2: August 19, Thursday

Rohan Gautham & Hardeep Kumar- men’s 400m hurdles [heats]

Anu Kumar - men’s 800m [heats]

Amandeep Singh Dhaliwal - [shot put final]

Day 3: August 20, Friday

Nandini Agasara - women’s 100m hurdles [ heats]

Tejas Shirse - men’s 110m [heats]

Pooja - women’s 1500m [heats]

Shaili Singh - women’s long jump qualification

Shanmuga Srinivas Nalubothu - men’s 200m heats

Kunwer Ajai Singh Rana and Jay Kumar - Javelin throw final

Sunil Joliya - men’s steeplechase heats

Agasara and Ann Tomy- women’s 100m hurdles semis

Tejas Ashok Shirse- 110m hurdles semis

Hardeep and Rohan Kamble- men’s 400m hurdle semis

Vipin Kumar- men’s hammer throw final

Pooja- women’s 800m semi-final,

Shaili Singh- women’s long jump final

Nalubothu Shanmuga Srinivas- men’s 200m

Sunil Joliya Jinabhai- men’s 3000m Steeplechase final

Day 4: August 21, Saturday

Amit - men’s 10000m race walk

Baljeet Kaur - women’s 10000m race walk

Priya, Payal Vohra, Deepanshi, Summy & Kunja Rajitha - women’s 4x400m relay

Nagarjunan Selvaraj, Kapil, Abdul Razak, Barath Sridhar, Sumit Chahal - 4x400m relay

Hardeep and Rohan Kamble - men’s 400mH SF

Anu Kumar- men’s 800m SFs

Agasara and Ann Tomywomen’s 100mH

Tejas Ashok Shirse- men’s 110m hurdles

Pooja- women’s 800m

Priya H Mohan, Summy, Payal Vohra, Deepanshi and Kunja Rajitha - women’s 4X 400m relay

Bharth S, Kapil, Abdul Razak, Sumit Chahal and Nagarjunan S- men’s 4X 400m relay

Nalubothu Shanmuga Srinivas- men’s 200m finals

Day 5: August 22, Sunday

Donal Makimairaj - men's triple jump final

Hardeep and Rohan Kamble - men’s 400m hurdles final

Anu Kumar- men’s 800m final

Pooja- women’s 1500m final

Ankita - women’s 5000m final

