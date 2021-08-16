World Athletics U-20 Championships: Full list of Indians participating, events and schedule

The Indian contingent comprising of 27 athletes has reached Nairobi, Kenya to compete in the World Athletics U-20 Championships. After a small delay in flying, the Indians finally reached Nairobi airport, via Doha on Sunday morning.
Once again the pandemic has ruled out all the fans from the stadiums. The event, which was scheduled to start on August 17, has now been moved to August 18 due to certain Covid-19 related problems.
The postponement means that the U-20 Championships are now scheduled between August 18 - August 22. More than 100 countries are reported to be participating in this five-day athletics spectacle. Ahead of the event, here's a look at the Indian contingent that will be participating in the World Athletics U-20 Championships.
Indian contingent participating at the World Athletics U-20 Championships.
Boys
Nalubothu Shanmuga Srinivas - 200 m
Anu Kumar - 800m
Sunil Joliya Jinabhai - 3000m steeplechase
Tejas Ashok Shirse - 110m hurdles
Hardeep and Rohan Kamble - 400m hurdles
Amit - 10000m race walk
Amandeep Dhaliwal - shot put
Kunwer Ajai Singh Rana and Jay Kumar - Javelin throw
Vipin Kumar - hammer throw
Donald. M - triple jump
Bharth S, Kapil, Abdul Razak, Sumit Chahal and Nagarjunan S - 4X400 m relay
Girls
Priya H Mohan and Summy - 400m
Pooja - 800m and 1500m
Ankita Dhyani - 5000m
Agasara and Ann Tomy - 100m hurdles
Shaili Singh - long jump
Baljeet Bajwa - 10000m race walk
Priya H Mohan, Summy, Payal Vohra, Deepanshi and Kunja Rajitha - 4x400m relay
India schedule for U-20 World Athletics Championships
Day 1: August 18, Wednesday
4x400m mixed relay heats
Vipin Kumar - men’s hammer throw [ qualification]
Amandeep Singh Dhaliwal - men’s shot put [ qualification]
Priya Mohan & Summy - women’s 400m [heats ]
Jay Kumar & Kunwer Ajai Raj Singh Rana - men’s javelin throw [qualification]
4x400m mixed relay final
Day 2: August 19, Thursday
Rohan Gautham & Hardeep Kumar- men’s 400m hurdles [heats]
Anu Kumar - men’s 800m [heats]
Amandeep Singh Dhaliwal - [shot put final]
Day 3: August 20, Friday
Nandini Agasara - women’s 100m hurdles [ heats]
Tejas Shirse - men’s 110m [heats]
Pooja - women’s 1500m [heats]
Shaili Singh - women’s long jump qualification
Shanmuga Srinivas Nalubothu - men’s 200m heats
Kunwer Ajai Singh Rana and Jay Kumar - Javelin throw final
Sunil Joliya - men’s steeplechase heats
Agasara and Ann Tomy- women’s 100m hurdles semis
Tejas Ashok Shirse- 110m hurdles semis
Hardeep and Rohan Kamble- men’s 400m hurdle semis
Vipin Kumar- men’s hammer throw final
Pooja- women’s 800m semi-final,
Shaili Singh- women’s long jump final
Nalubothu Shanmuga Srinivas- men’s 200m
Sunil Joliya Jinabhai- men’s 3000m Steeplechase final
Day 4: August 21, Saturday
Amit - men’s 10000m race walk
Baljeet Kaur - women’s 10000m race walk
Priya, Payal Vohra, Deepanshi, Summy & Kunja Rajitha - women’s 4x400m relay
Nagarjunan Selvaraj, Kapil, Abdul Razak, Barath Sridhar, Sumit Chahal - 4x400m relay
Hardeep and Rohan Kamble - men’s 400mH SF
Anu Kumar- men’s 800m SFs
Agasara and Ann Tomywomen’s 100mH
Tejas Ashok Shirse- men’s 110m hurdles
Pooja- women’s 800m
Priya H Mohan, Summy, Payal Vohra, Deepanshi and Kunja Rajitha - women’s 4X 400m relay
Bharth S, Kapil, Abdul Razak, Sumit Chahal and Nagarjunan S- men’s 4X 400m relay
Nalubothu Shanmuga Srinivas- men’s 200m finals
Day 5: August 22, Sunday
Donal Makimairaj - men's triple jump final
Hardeep and Rohan Kamble - men’s 400m hurdles final
Anu Kumar- men’s 800m final
Pooja- women’s 1500m final
Ankita - women’s 5000m final
Also Read: Shaili Singh and Kunwer Ajai Raj Singh among India's medal hopefuls for World U-20 Championships