World Para Athletics Championships 2017: 28 Indians occupy Top 10 in world rankings across 23 disciplines, create record

The World Para Athletic Championships kick off on July 14.

Sundar Singh Gurjar (left) and Rampal Chahar

The World Para Athletic Championships are all set to take place in London on July 14-23 and will feature a total of 29 athletes from India taking part in the event. 24 men and 5 women will look to win medals for the nation in the biggest event of the athletic calendar after the Paralympics.

There are many para-athletes who are genuine contenders for the top spots and one can expect them to bring home a rich haul of medals. India won a total of four at the Paralympic Games in Rio last year, with two golds from Mariyappan Thangavelu (Men's High Jump T42) and Devendra Jhajaria (Men's Javelin Throw F46), a silver medal by Deepa Malik in the Women's Shot Put F53 and Varun Singh Bhati in the Men's High Jump T42.

Expectations are high this time around as well, with the country featuring a total of 28 para-athletes in the top 10 of the world rankings across 23 events, an all-time high.

It will be the first time in the event's history that the Para-Athletic World Championships will be held at the same venue as the World Championships, with the latter scheduled to start next month at the Olympic Stadium in London.

Here is the list of the Indian athletes who are in the top 10 of the world rankings in their respective disciplines: