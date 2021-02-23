World record holder Javier Sotomayor among most successful male high jumpers at the Summer Olympics

The men's high jump has been part of the Summer Olympics since 1896 when the first Olympics were held. The women's high jump was added at the 1928 Summer Olympics.

With the Tokyo Olympics coming upon us, let's take a look at the most successful male high jumpers at the Summer Olympics. We shall also see where reigning Olympic gold medalist Derek Drouin and world record holder Javier Sotomayor feature on the list.

(Note - Ranking is based on gold medal count. If athletes have an equal number of gold medals, then the number of silver medals, and further bronze medals, are used as the deciding factors for the rankings).

#4 - Derek Drouin (Canada)

Total Medals Won: 2 (G - 1, S - 0, B - 1)

2012: Bronze, 2016: Gold

Gold medalist Derek Drouin of Canada poses during the medal ceremony for the Men's High Jump Final at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games

Canada's Derek Drouin won his first Olympic medal, a bronze, at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London clearing a height of 2.29m.

Drouin went on to win gold at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio with a jump of 2.38m.

#CAN's Derek Drouin wins High Jump with a jump of 2.38m. #Athletics pic.twitter.com/FtO85bO4oO — Rio 2016 (@Rio2016) August 17, 2016

#1 - Valeri Brumel (USSR)

Total Medals Won: 2 (G - 1, S - 1, B - 0)

1960: Silver, 1964: Gold

Soviet athlete Valeri Brumel in the High Jump event during the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 1964.

Soviet athlete Valeri Brumel won silver at the 1960 Summer Olympics by clearing a height of 2.16m.

Brumel added a gold medal four years later at the Summer Olympics in 1964 with a jump of 2.18m.

#1 - Jacek Wszola (Poland)

Total Medals Won: 2 (G - 1, S - 1, B - 0)

1976: Gold, 1980: Silver

Poland's Jacek Wszola won gold at the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal with a jump of 2.25m at the young age of 19.

At the 1980 Summer Olympics, Wszola cleared a height of 2.31m, which garnered him the silver.

Jacek Wszola at the 1976 Montreal Olympics

#1 - Javier Sotomayor (Cuba)

Total Medals Won: 2 (G - 1, S - 1, B - 0)

1992: Gold, .2000: Silver

Svein Arne Hansen talks to Javier Sotomayor (R) during the 52nd IAAF Congress in September 2019 in Doha, Qatar

Javier Sotomayor is considered by many to be the greatest male high jumper in the history of the sport.

With Cuba boycotting the 1984 and 1988 Summer Olympics, Sotomayor's first appearance at the Games came in 1992 where he won gold by clearing a height of 2.34m.

The Cuban was unable to compete at the 1996 Summer Olympics due to injury.

Eight years later at the 2000 Games, Sotomayor picked up a silver medal with an effort of 2.32m in his final Olympic appearance.

Sotomayor is the current world record holder with a jump of 2.45 m and is the only person to have cleared 8 feet in this discipline.

#Didyouknow? Javier Sotomayor was afraid of heights - but he holds the high jump world record! 😯 pic.twitter.com/ouyuGYUaZi — Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) July 21, 2018

(Inputs based from the official Olympic website)

