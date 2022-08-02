World U20 Athletics Championships 2022: India’s 4x400m mixed relay team set Asian record, on track for a medal

Despite long flights and jet-lag, India's 4x400m mixed relay team gave a good account of themselves, setting an Asian record at the World Athletics U-20 Championships being held in Cali, Colombia from August 1 to 6.

According to information reaching here, the Indian 4x400m mixed relay team consisting of Rupal, Kapil, Priya Mohan and Barath Sridhar clocked 3:19.62 seconds, an Asian record for the U-20 age group category in their heats. The Indian team finished first and qualified for the final round.

The German team was second with a time of 3:22.41, a national U20 record. With the top two teams in each of the three heats, the two fastest teams qualified for the medal round.

The USA team clocked the fastest time in the heats. The time of 3:18.65 seconds was a championship record. While the Jamaican team was second in the same heat with a time of 3:19.74 seconds, a personal best.

“We have a good chance of a medal in the 4x400m mixed relay team,” Vishal Saxena, personal coach of Rupal, said over the phone from Meerut.

India's 4x400m relay team won bronze in the previous edition held in Nairobi, Kenya.

On the opening day of the competition, Ethiopia’s Addisu Yihune won the men’s 5000m gold, while Kenya’s Betty Chelangat won the women’s 3000m gold medal.

Yihune clocked 14:03.05, while Eritrea’s Merhawi Mebrahtu took home silver with a time of 14:03.33 and Mebrahtu’s compatriot Habtom Samuel won bronze with a time of 14:03.67.

The leading bunch of athletes covered the first 3000m in 8:45.57. But the pace picked up, thereafter and Yihune, the pre-race favorite, took pole position. Though the lead changed many times in the closing stages of the 5000m race, Yihune sprinted home in the last 200m to win gold.

Earlier, Kenya’s Chelangat exhibited speed and endurance to win first gold medal of the championships. She clocked 9:01.03. Ethiopia’s Tsiyon Abebe took home silver with a time of 9:03.85,while Kenya’s Nancy Cherop won bronze 9:05.98.

