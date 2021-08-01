Wow Moment! Qatar’s Essa Barshim and Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi both win high jump gold medal at Olympics

Qatar’s Mustaz Essa Barshim and Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi had a special night in the high jump final at the Olympics on Sunday. The duo shared the gold medal after ending on 2.37 meters.

Interestingly, Maksim Nedasekau of Belarus also registered the 2.37 meters mark but had to settle for bronze because he had more false attempts.

This was Barshim’s third Olympic medal. He won bronze at the 2012 London Games – which later was upgraded to silver -- followed by another silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Both Barshim, 30, and the 29-year-old Tamberi did not make a failed attempt until they tried to clear the 2.39 mark.

Tamberi failed to clear the bar with his final jump and hugged Barshim as they went to talk to the official. The Qatar jumper asked:

“Can we not have two golds?”

To this, the official decided that it is possible if both the athletes decide. And before the official finished speaking, Barshim offered Tamberi his hand in agreement. The Italian jumper wheeled away in celebration.

Woo Sang-hyeok creates history for South Korea in high jump at Olympics

South Korea had their own special moment to rejoice at the Olympics.

High jumper Woo Sang-hyeok made history by setting a new national record and achieving the highest ranking in an Olympic track and field event.

He jumped 2.35m in his first attempt to break 24-year-old record set by Lee Jin-taek. The 25-year-old jumper finished fourth.

Results from men's high jump final at Olympics in Tokyo

1) BARSHIM Mutaz Essa – 2.37

2) TAMBERI Gianmarco – 2.37

3) NEDASEKAU Maksim – 2.37

4) WOO Sanghyeok – 2.35

5) STARC Brandon – 2.35

6) AKIMENKO Mikhail – 2.33

7) HARRISON Juvaughn- 2.33

8) LOVETT Django- 2.30

9) IVANYUK Ilya- 2.30

10) KERR Hamish- 2.30

11) GALE Tom – 2.27

12) McEWEN Shelby- 2.27

13) TOBE Naoto - 2.24

