Youth Olympics 2018: India Schedule Today: Match List for October 16

Praveen Chithravel, the No.2 U-18 player, has a high chance of bagging a medal in Triple Jump

The Indian contingent has more or less wrapped up their events in the third Youth Olympics that are being held in Buenos Aires. Five athletes will be in the fray for a medal today, including archer Himani Kumari who will kick-start the day with her Round of 16 match.

With the Gold Medal Match being held on Day 10 itself, the player will have an opportunity to add to what has already been an impressive outing for Team India.

In athletics, hopes will rest on Praveen Chiravel who is taking part in the Triple Jump event. He finished with an impressive distance of 15.84 in Stage 1 to end third and he would be eager to continue his fine form.

Here is the full schedule for India on Day 10:

Archery -

Women's Recurve Individual Round of 16 - Himani Kumari against Catalina Gnoriega from the United States of America at 7:15 pm IST

Athletics

Men's 200 meter Stage 2 Heat 1 - Nisar Ahmad at 12:35 am IST (17th October). He notched up a timing of 22.08 to finish 19th in Stage 1.

Women's 400 m Hurdles (76.2 cm) Stage 2 Heat 2 - Vishnupriya Jayaprakashan at 11:35 pm IST. She finished with a timing of 1:02.56 in Stage 1 to finish in the 11th position.

Men's Javelin Throw 700 g Stage 2 - Kunwer Ajai Raj Singh Rana at 1:15 am IST (17th October). The athlete finished with a distance of 71.45 to finish ninth in Stage 1.

Men's Triple Jump Stage 2 - Praveen Chithravel at 10:30 pm IST. Chithravel finished with an impressive distance of 15.84 in Stage 1 to finish third.

